ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

Comments / 0

Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!

Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Shooting reported near Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was reported shot Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) near Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and condition were not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were letting out of the high school in the 1200 block of South Roman Street.
CENTRAL, LA
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Terrance Martin, 33, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for killing his girlfriend, LaToya Jones, in September 2019. He was found guilty in November 2022. Prosecutors argued Martin killed Jones because she wanted to break up with him. Jones called 911 because Martin threatened to shoot […]
ALABAMA STATE
cenlanow.com

You’ll have to take a number for this king cake

MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
MADISONVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy