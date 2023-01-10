Read full article on original website
Tulane surges to No. 9 in final AP poll after Cotton Bowl upset; LSU sticks at 16
The 2022 college football season is over, and while there were no changes at the top of the AP poll, Louisiana can tout the final rankings as a big step in the right direction. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
J.S. Clark Leadership welcomes new head coach for first ever football team
J.S. Clark Leadership Academy welcomes new head coach for first-ever football team; Ross Akpan recently served as offensive line and offensive coordinator at Madison Prep Academy
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
New Orleans rapper Rob49 among those shot on set of French Montana music video
New Orleans-based rapper Rob49 is recovering in a Miami-area hospital after police say he was one of as many as 10 people shot while filming a music video on Thursday evening.
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
‘Only In Your State’ Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana. It's a casual, family-friendly restaurant on Magazine Street in New Orleans that opened in 1989 called Joey K's. Located about 20 minutes from the historical French Quarter is the popular (especially with locals) Magazine...
Louisiana Lottery announces winner of $3 million jackpot
NEW ORLEANS — Someone in the New Orleans area is $3 million richer. The Louisiana Lottery says one person won a $3 million jackpot at Lakeview Grocery on Harrison Avenue. The winner has yet to come forward.
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!
Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
Port of South Louisiana agrees to buy former Avondale shipyard for $445M
AVONDALE, La. — The former site of the Avondale shipyard could soon get a new owner. The Port of South Louisiana announced Thursday that they have entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with T. Parker Host for the 254-acre Avondale Global Gateway. The agreement means Port of South...
Shooting reported near Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was reported shot Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) near Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and condition were not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were letting out of the high school in the 1200 block of South Roman Street.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
NOPD provides final details on Krewes returning to their original route
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have provided the final details if Krewes wants to return to their original routes this year. There must be four officers per block, and under the consent decree, they have to be Louisiana certified. Deadlines to submit officer certification is Jan. 23, at...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Terrance Martin, 33, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for killing his girlfriend, LaToya Jones, in September 2019. He was found guilty in November 2022. Prosecutors argued Martin killed Jones because she wanted to break up with him. Jones called 911 because Martin threatened to shoot […]
You’ll have to take a number for this king cake
MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
Civil Rights Trail marker honoring Ruby Bridges unveiled at Williams Frantz Elementary
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Civil Rights Trail unveils its newest civil rights marker at William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser held a ceremony with several leaders in the school’s cafeteria on Thurs., Jan. 12, to honor the life and work of Civil Rights Activist Ruby Bridges.
