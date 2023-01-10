Read full article on original website
Springfield Suspect Too Dangerous To Allow Free On Bail
A Springfield man who allegedly grabbed an officer's gun and shot his own hand during a struggle last month is being held without bail. A dangerousness hearing took place in Springfield District Court on Wednesday for 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, who was being pursued by police for a robbery at the Metro PCS store on Armory Street when the incident played out on December 27th.
