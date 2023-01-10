‘The Walking Dead: Dead City,’ ‘Daryl Dixon’ & Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira Spinoff Get Premiere Dates

Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus Gives Fans a Glimpse of Walkers in Paris
Norman Reedus shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse on the set of his upcoming new spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, on Instagram on his 54th birthday on January 6. The actor took fans to the streets of Paris and showed the new breed of walkers fans are about to see.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says Howard Stern Refuses to Have Him on His Show
The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus claims that Howard Stern refuses to have him on The Howard Stern Show. Reedus reconnected with his former Walking Dead co-star and pal, Jon Bernthal, for Bernthal's podcast show REAL ONES. The two actors recalled how they used to get up on early mornings in Atlanta and drive together to The Walking Dead set, while listening religiously to Howard Stern. However, that fanboy love was never recipricated by Stern – although Jon Bernthal seems to have a few ideas of why...
Fear the Walking Dead stars react to news that the show will end with season 8
"It has changed our lives to say the least. Thank you to the fans. We are a family forever"
‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ to Capture the ‘Magic’ of Maggie and Negan’s First Visit to New York
The executive producers behind the new “The Walking Dead” spinoff series “The Walking Dead: Dead City” Scott M. Gimple and Eli Jorné say surviving in New York will bring unique challenges to the veteran walker fighters Maggie and Negan. AMC is giving viewers an all-new...
Collider
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spin-Off 'Dead City' Sets Summer Release Window
The dead run this city. It has been revealed during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by AMC that the spinoff of the network's flagship series The Walking Dead, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, officially has a release window. The series, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City, is set to arrive on AMC later this year in June 2023.
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
NCIS: Hawai’i Is Adding A New Character, And It Could Mean Big Trouble For Vanessa Lachey’s Jane
NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing in a new face, and it could spell trouble for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’ Reveals Returning ‘Roseanne’ Character (PHOTOS)
The Conners is finally unveiling its long-rumored returning character in new first-look images for the January 11 episode, “Two More Years and a Stolen Rose.”. Eric Allan Kramer, who played Bobo in Roseanne‘s Season 1 episode, “Dan’s Birthday Bash,” will officially reprise his role after more than 30 years. As viewers of Roseanne may recall, Bobo owns a snowplowing company and has quite a temper when he drinks, as is teased in the newly-released photos from the upcoming episode of The Conners.
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
tvinsider.com
‘Lucky Hank’: Bob Odenkirk’s New AMC Series Gets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
AMC has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming eight-episode limited series Lucky Hank, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk. The series, set to premiere on March 19, will focus on an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis. Told in the first-person perspective of William Henry Devereaux, Jr....
thedigitalfix.com
Robert Downey Jr is unrecognisable on set of new TV series
During his time as the MCU character Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, earning big bucks and establishing himself as a bonafide movie star. Now though, he’s heading to the small screen for a new TV series, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at these set photos.
tvinsider.com
‘Lucky Hank’ & ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ at TCA: Bob Odenkirk, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan & More Portraits (PHOTOS)
With The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour comes the stars of TV’s hottest new and returning series stopping by the TV Insider portrait studio for some photo fun. And for AMC, that means seeing some Walking Dead faves joined by a new face for Dead City and two familiar faces in a new show on the cable network.
‘Grey’s Anatomy‘: More Details About Meredith’s Seattle Farewell Revealed, New Promo For Ellen Pompeo’s Last Episode As Series Regular Released
ABC has released more information and a new promo for Grey’s Anatomy‘s Feb 23 winter return, entitled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which will mark Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) departure from Grey Sloan Memorial. In the episode, written by Grey’s executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff and directed by series’ executive producer Debbie Allen, it’s Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston’s groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question. “Sometimes...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Says Goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in Midseason Premiere — Watch
As the lead of Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been through a lot: The death of her mother from Alzheimer’s, being held at gunpoint, miscarriages, getting stranded in the woods for days after a plane crash that killed her sister, watching her husband dying in a car crash, nearly dying from COVID, and more and more tragedies than one can reasonably list. Now, the character is (hopefully) moving on to greener, less traumatic pastures in the midseason premiere “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which sees her leave hospital/deathtrap Grey Sloan Memorial after 19 seasons. A teaser...
hypebeast.com
Netflix Unveils Official Trailer for Upcoming Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Comedy, 'You People'
Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Kenya Barris‘ upcoming comedy, You People. The film follows Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira, an interracial couple with plans to get married. The meeting of their families don’t seem to go well, however, and proves to be a rocky path for the couple as they attempt to bring peace to their blossoming relationship while keeping their parents — who are of different cultures, races and faiths — happy and not offended:
tvinsider.com
‘Fatal Attraction’: Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson’s Affair Sets Premiere at Paramount+
Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson are not going to be ignored as they take on the lead roles in Paramount+‘s reimagining of Fatal Attraction. Gearing up for a spring premiere, the series adaptation will kick off with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, and will be followed by the remaining six installments dropping on a weekly basis. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Paramount+ unveiled several new imagery from the series featuring Caplan and Jackson.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Reveals What Cole Hauser Is Like Beyond the Show
Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser plays one of the show’s most popular characters. Who can’t get enough of tough guy Rip Wheeler, right-hand man to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and longtime love (and now husband) of Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton?. In the wildly popular neo-western drama series...
Inside Kelsey Grammer’s ‘Z-list,’ ‘low budget’ ‘Frasier’ reboot
Oh, what fresh hell is this? Paramount+ is set to drop its “Frasier” reboot, a revival of the hit ’90s sitcom that features Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane. Grammer, 67, is the only star from the “Cheers” spinoff announced to return, and the forthcoming show seems to look lackluster and low-budget, sources told RadarOnline. “With the Paramount+ ‘Frasier’ reboot, you’re getting the actor you know and love in his most famous role, but you’re not getting much else,” an insider claimed. “There will be no lavish sets and none of the beloved faces fans held dear. Even the writers and producers are...
Bob Odenkirk enters his mid-life crisis in first teaser for AMC's Lucky Hank
The new-comedy drama is based on the novel Straight Man by Richard Russo
