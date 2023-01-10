Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Nexo co-founder calls financial crimes allegations ‘absurd’
Nexo’s co-founder and managing partner Antoni Trenchev confirmed that authorities are present at one of Nexo’s offices in Bulgaria following local reports that the Sofia office was raided in relation to “financial crimes.”. Trenchev told CryptoSlate that “Bulgaria is the most corrupt country in the EU” and...
cryptoslate.com
Cardano protocol Meld denies rumors of insider trading
Self-described “DeFi, non-custodial, banking protocol,” Meld responded to allegations of foul play, stating no insider trading had taken place on its platform. The accusations stemmed from on-chain analysis conducted by TapTools, highlighting a series of large token sales. Further sleuthing revealed the address responsible had sold tokens worth...
cryptoslate.com
Nexo-linked addresses see outflows of nearly $9M amid rising FUD
On-chain data shows that addresses related to crypto lender Nexo are recording outflows following news of financial crimes investigations by the Bulgarian government. Crypto intelligence platform Arkham Intelligence dashboard showed that the crypto lender had seen outflows of roughly $9 million since the news broke. A breakdown of the transactions...
cryptoslate.com
Orange Financial To Launch Innovative Yield Farming Treasury – Stablecoin Rewards for NFT Holders
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire — Orange Financial, a multi-chain yield farming treasury, is excited to announce its public mint...
cryptoslate.com
BitConnect victims will receive $17 million: DOJ
BitConnect victims will receive $17 million in restitution money, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Jan. 12. That statement indicates that a federal court in San Diego, California has ordered said funds to be delivered to 800 individuals in 40 countries. BitConnect was widely...
cryptoslate.com
Alameda liquidators hit with liquidation for second time in 3 days
According to Arkham Intelligence, Alameda Research liquidators were liquidated for the second time in three days in light of recent market movements. Alameda liquidators wrote off $15,000 of Curve DAO token (CRV) debt on Jan. 14 in exchange for 0.83 wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) — or roughly $17,600 of their collateral.
cryptoslate.com
US lawmaker Tom Emmer says SEC is ‘protecting’ no one
U.S. lawmaker Tom Emmer said SEC chairman Gary Gensler is “protecting” no one with his “regulation through enforcement” strategy. Instead, Emmer believes that the policy hurts “everyday Americans.”. Emmer added:. “When can we expect proactive guidance instead of leaving the industry to interpret the rules...
cryptoslate.com
Stablecoin collapse could impact U.S. bond market, economist warns
Economist Eswar Prasad warned that a bank run on Stablecoins could fallout into the U.S. bond markets if issuers sell U.S. Treasurys to honor redemptions. Prasad warned that if a bank run should occur while bond market sentiment remains “very fragile,” there could be a “multiplier effect” due to immense selling pressure on Treasurys.
