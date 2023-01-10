ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Tom Brady completed another full regular season without missing a start this past Sunday when Tampa Bay visited Atlanta. But if the Buccaneers had it their way, the 45-year-old quarterback wouldn’t have played at all in Week 18. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Tampa Bay wanted Brady to...
What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Tom Brady may be 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys, but owner Jerry Jones isn't overly concerned with that going into Wild Card Weekend. During a radio appearance leading up to the game, Jones admitted that while Brady is certainly "a factor" Dallas' defense can play well enough for the Bucs to "get ...
Monday's first-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys could be Tom Brady's last game in a Tampa Bay uniform — and possibly the last in his NFL career. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles isn't looking at it that way. “I didn’t think about that in 2020, I didn’t think about that in 2021 and I’m ...
Tom Brady is acutely aware of his athletic strengths and weaknesses. Some of Brady’s best traits still rank among the NFL’s best, even at 45 years old. Few have better pocket awareness than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also can be deadly accurate when an offense is humming. The 23rd-year pro can still put plenty of zip on the football, too.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they have signed defensive back Rodney Randle to a future contract. Randle, 25, originally was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Lamar University. The two-time All-Southland Conference selection was released by LA the end of training camp.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is rarely questioned for some of the moves he makes and tactics he uses, and understandably so. He can point to his championship-laden resume as evidence that he knows what he is doing. However, some of his current players are apparently less-than-impressed with how he handled one issue in... The post Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Dolphins have their work cut out for them if they’re going to secure their first playoff win since 2000 this weekend against the Bills. Not only is Miami tasked with going to Orchard Park to try and beat Buffalo, but it must also do so without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The signal-caller is expected to miss his third straight game after suffering his third concussion of the season Christmas Day.
Wild Card Weekend will kick off Saturday afternoon with plenty of player props that warrant bettors’ consideration. The playoffs open with the Seattle Seahawks visiting the San Francisco 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET.
DeAndre Hopkins could be on the move this offseason. The Cardinals reportedly are planning on trading the star wide receiver, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score on Tuesday. The news comes a day after Arizona fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and chose not to retain general manager Steve Keim. Owner Michael Bidwill plans on telling potential GM candidates the organization’s intentions of moving on from the All-Pro receiver.
