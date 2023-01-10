Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/10 – Study Finds Housing Cost Is Leading Cause For Poverty In Jackson County, Evacuations Lifted After Investigation of Suspicious Package Left At Central Point City Hall

Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
Medford Mail Tribune news operation abruptly announces its closure effective Friday
The Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper, the Medford Mail Tribune announces it will cease all operations this week. The Mail Tribune’s publisher, Steven Saslow, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. He cited industry-wide advertising reductions, rising costs of producing content, and difficulty hiring staff. The Mail Tribune ceased print...
KATU.com
Bicyclist hit and killed in Douglas County, says Oregon State Police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a deadly traffic crash on Highway 42 involving a can and a bicycle Tuesday night. Officials say the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grant Smith Road near milepost 76.5 in Douglas County. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
centraloregondaily.com
Medford newspaper abruptly shutting down after more than 100 years
MEDFORD, Wash. (AP) — One of Oregon’s oldest operating newspapers will shut down by the end of the week. The Mail Tribune in Medford’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
KCBY
$15,000 reward for information leading to arrest in illegal wolf poaching case
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service teamed up with Oregon Wildlife Coalition and conservation partners to offer a combined $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of a gray wolf in Klamath County late last fall. "Oregonians value...
kqennewsradio.com
DAVID BROCK SMITH APPOINTED TO OREGON STATE SENATE DISTRICT NO. 1 SEAT
State Representative David Brock Smith, of Curry County, has been unanimously appointed by county commissioners in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties to take the Oregon State Senate District One seat recently vacated by Dallas Heard. A meeting of the nine commissioners was held on Wednesday morning. Coos County commissioners came...
kezi.com
Missing Douglas County man found in California
GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
KDRV
Medford's Mail Tribune is ending its newspaper run Friday
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's longstanding legacy newspaper says today it is ending operations this week. The Mail Tribune says today its last edition will occur this Friday, the 13th of January, 2023. The Mail Tribune scaled back its printed newspapers in the past few years, reducing its size and its...
klcc.org
Disabled man suing Medford police alleges retaliation at bus station
Former Medford resident John Malaer was denied access to a bus ride home to the Oregon Coast after attending depositions of Medford police officers and the city manager on Saturday. Malaer is suing the police department and the Jackson County Sheriff's office for false arrest and abuse inside the Jackson...
roguevalleymagazine.com
PowerpaC Equipment Rental & Sales- In Medford on Main St! You Need It, We Have It!
Power PaC Equipment Rental & Sales is located at 2079 W Main St in Medford, across from the Blackbird! Stop by today and check out our inventory!. Power PaC is open Monday-Friday 7:30AM -5PM, Saturdays 8AM-4PM. Power Pac has the biggest equipment selection, expert staff to help with the right...
KTVL
Firefighters put out structure fire in rural Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Sunny Valley Tuesday morning. According to officials, a detached shop was fully engulfed by flames and the fire had spread to a nearby RV. RMF says the main house was not...
KDRV
Police lift evacuation order after investigating suspicious package left at Central Point City Hall
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - The Central Point Police Department has lifted its evacuation order after determining a suspicious package left at City Hall was not a threat. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday the Central Point Police Department received a report of a suspicious package left in a City Hall restroom. City Hall and surrounding businesses and homes were either evacuated or requested to stay inside while Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded.
KTVL
Ask10: Fans at Asante hospital?
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — News10 viewer June Symens wrote in saying, "There's a large portion of the new Asante hospital addition to the south. This part has huge fans installed on the second floor—is this their HVAC system or something to do with new diagnostic equipment coming?" News10...
kptv.com
Bicyclist killed in collision with truck in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Douglas County, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday. According to OSP responded Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 42, at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5.
KTVL
Rogue River Hwy in Grants Pass reopened after car crash
Grants Pass, Ore — Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass has been reopened to traffic after an accident yesterday. At around 5:26 pm, Grants Pass Police (GPPD) and Grants Pass Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Rogue River Highway and Florence Lane regarding a major vehicle collision.
Klamath Falls News
Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case
On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
Klamath Falls News
Two Klamath Falls meth dealers sentenced to prison
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In recent weeks two Klamath Falls men pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine among other charges. On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill, 52, pled guilty to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for...
kptv.com
About 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana destroyed after bust in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a bust in Wolf Creek on Monday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Leland Road regarding an illegal indoor marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking.
focushillsboro.com
5 Candidates Are Chosen For The Oregon Senate Seat By The Precinct Committee
Precinct Committee: On Saturday, members of the Republican precinct committee in Oregon Senate District One nominated five candidates to be considered for the seat that would become vacant on January 1 due to Dallas Heard’s decision to step down from his position. These names have now been sent to...
KTVL
East Main Street closed due to structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
