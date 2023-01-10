ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/10 – Study Finds Housing Cost Is Leading Cause For Poverty In Jackson County, Evacuations Lifted After Investigation of Suspicious Package Left At Central Point City Hall

roguevalleymagazine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
yachatsnews.com

Medford Mail Tribune news operation abruptly announces its closure effective Friday

The Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper, the Medford Mail Tribune announces it will cease all operations this week. The Mail Tribune’s publisher, Steven Saslow, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. He cited industry-wide advertising reductions, rising costs of producing content, and difficulty hiring staff. The Mail Tribune ceased print...
MEDFORD, OR
KATU.com

Bicyclist hit and killed in Douglas County, says Oregon State Police

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a deadly traffic crash on Highway 42 involving a can and a bicycle Tuesday night. Officials say the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grant Smith Road near milepost 76.5 in Douglas County. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Medford newspaper abruptly shutting down after more than 100 years

MEDFORD, Wash. (AP) — One of Oregon’s oldest operating newspapers will shut down by the end of the week. The Mail Tribune in Medford’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DAVID BROCK SMITH APPOINTED TO OREGON STATE SENATE DISTRICT NO. 1 SEAT

State Representative David Brock Smith, of Curry County, has been unanimously appointed by county commissioners in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties to take the Oregon State Senate District One seat recently vacated by Dallas Heard. A meeting of the nine commissioners was held on Wednesday morning. Coos County commissioners came...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Missing Douglas County man found in California

GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford's Mail Tribune is ending its newspaper run Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's longstanding legacy newspaper says today it is ending operations this week. The Mail Tribune says today its last edition will occur this Friday, the 13th of January, 2023. The Mail Tribune scaled back its printed newspapers in the past few years, reducing its size and its...
MEDFORD, OR
klcc.org

Disabled man suing Medford police alleges retaliation at bus station

Former Medford resident John Malaer was denied access to a bus ride home to the Oregon Coast after attending depositions of Medford police officers and the city manager on Saturday. Malaer is suing the police department and the Jackson County Sheriff's office for false arrest and abuse inside the Jackson...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Police lift evacuation order after investigating suspicious package left at Central Point City Hall

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - The Central Point Police Department has lifted its evacuation order after determining a suspicious package left at City Hall was not a threat. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday the Central Point Police Department received a report of a suspicious package left in a City Hall restroom. City Hall and surrounding businesses and homes were either evacuated or requested to stay inside while Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

Ask10: Fans at Asante hospital?

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — News10 viewer June Symens wrote in saying, "There's a large portion of the new Asante hospital addition to the south. This part has huge fans installed on the second floor—is this their HVAC system or something to do with new diagnostic equipment coming?" News10...
kptv.com

Bicyclist killed in collision with truck in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Douglas County, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday. According to OSP responded Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 42, at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Rogue River Hwy in Grants Pass reopened after car crash

Grants Pass, Ore — Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass has been reopened to traffic after an accident yesterday. At around 5:26 pm, Grants Pass Police (GPPD) and Grants Pass Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Rogue River Highway and Florence Lane regarding a major vehicle collision.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case

On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Two Klamath Falls meth dealers sentenced to prison

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In recent weeks two Klamath Falls men pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine among other charges. On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill, 52, pled guilty to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

East Main Street closed due to structure fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy