Read full article on original website
Related
Katie Porter Senate campaign could be hampered by allegations of racism, toxic work culture
California Democrat Rep. Katie Porter's new Senate campaign may be impeded by accusations of racism and toxic work culture during her time as a Callifornia congresswoman.
Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid
Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
Katie Porter sets sights on fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Katie Porter on Tuesday launched a campaign for U.S. Senate in California, taking aim at a seat currently held by fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who has not said if she plans seek re-election in 2024.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Vox
Katie Porter just kicked off California’s Senate race — and created a big Democratic liability
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. Rep. Katie Porter of...
A top Republican says Biden's proposals to make monthly student-loan payments cheaper are a 'backdoor' for his 'radical free college agenda'
Rep. Virginia Foxx took aim at the Department of Education's new regulations, which would make income-driven repayment plan payments cheaper.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
Could Orange County Have A Senator in Congress?
This is a breaking story and will be updated. Fresh off a tight reelection win in a competitive Orange County district, U.S. Congressional Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) has thrown her hat into the ring for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat in an election that’s two years away. The announcement...
Opinion: Whether Sen. Dianne Feinstein runs in 2024 or not, Senate hopefuls should show her respect
With her long, impressive record, the former San Francisco mayor should be allowed to leave office on her own terms.
Advocate
Rep. Barbara Lee Will Seek California U.S. Senate Seat, Sources Say
The field of 2024 candidates for U.S. senator from California is growing. U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, who represents the state’s 12th Congressional District, located in the Bay Area, has told some colleagues she plans to go for the Senate seat, Politico reports. Her mention came in a meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus that was not open to the media, sources told Politico.
Rep. Barbara Lee plans to run for Senate in 2024
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) plans to run for Senate in 2024, according to a source familiar with the matter. This comes after Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) publicly announced her bid. The big picture: Lee would be the first Black woman senator since Vice President Kamala Harris resigned from her former...
Barbara Lee enters increasingly interesting race to succeed Dianne Feinstein
How Porter, Lee and Schiff split the Democratic electorate will be fascinating to watch.
Former Rep. Harley Rouda launches bid to replace Katie Porter
Former Rep. Harley Rouda (D-CA) has launched a third bid for Congress, vying to replace Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who will not seek reelection and will instead run for the Senate.
KCRA.com
U.S. Senate race in 2024 already taking shape in California
Although U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has not announced her plans for 2024, the race for her seat is already underway. Sources close to the situation told KCRA 3 on Wednesday that Democratic Bay Area Representative Barbara Lee is getting organized to announce her Senate run, but for now, she is focused on the series of winter storms that continue to slam California.
McCarthy confirms Schiff, Swalwell, Omar will lose committee seats
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said this week that he will keep his longstanding promise to remove three Democratic lawmakers from their committee assignments.
Comments / 0