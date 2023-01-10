ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

shepherdexpress.com

Three Brothers is a Culinary Classic

Three Brothers, located on a lovely little Bay View corner at 2414 S. St. Clair Street, is an all-time great among Milwaukee restaurants. Generations can attest to the consistency of the incredible food, vintage décor and the cash or check-only policy. It’s been three generations of Three Brothers, and it’s a total five-star restaurant in my humble opinion.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Jan. 13-15

Bay View’s vintage boutique Plume is celebrating their 5-year anniversary with a party and a reveal of their new space, The Crest. Guests can enjoy beverages by Discourse, aura portraits and readings by Aura/Iris and tarot readings by Temple of Heka while browsing the new space. The Crest will be an extension of their current collection alongside more options for plus size, occasion, masculine and decor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dream Dance Steakhouse to reopen at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

It's been nearly three years since guests have crossed the threshhold of Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In fact the steakhouse, which was beautifully transformed by a $1.8 million remodel in late 2019, was open for just over six months before the pandemic shut down eateries across the city. [Take a peek!]
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

12 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Jan. 11-15

Milwaukee Magazine has a beer, finally. Page Turner Pilsner was brewed by Eagle Park Brewing to help us celebrate 40 years of great storytelling. Try some at Eagle Park (823 E. Hamilton St.) from 5 to 7 p.m. Hop Butcher For the World is brining some its outstanding IPAs to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ice Bar postponed at BelAir at The Corners of Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The BelAir Cantina Ice Bar at The Corners of Brookfield has been postponed due to weather conditions. The original opening date was set for Thursday. More information will be available next week about an opening date. The Ice Bar is a 20-foot, 10,000-pound feature with...
BROOKFIELD, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

World-renowned art duo HYBYCOZO brings “Lightfield” sculptures to Milwaukee for immersive experiences

Downtown Milwaukee will welcome a new geometric art installation to Cathedral Square Park. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO presented by Johnson Financial Group will transform the area into an immersive public art installation featuring the work of Ukrainian and Canadian artist duo HYBYCOZO. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO will be a free experience, open to the public January 19 to May 5, 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine

PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog Haus Franklin Ballpark Commons grand opening

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Dog Haus made its debut at Franklin's Ballpark Commons on South Ball Park Drive Jan. 7 and 8. The new addition to Franklin's Ballpark Commons was a hit with the community. "The community has come out to play at Dog Haus, and it's been an awesome experience,"...
FRANKLIN, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Video: John Ridley and Nō Studios Are Curating a Documentary Film Series

Watch the Milwaukee-born screenwriter talk with the directors here. This video was made in partnership with Nō Studios. Milwaukee Magazine is partnering with the video production company to showcase the stories of local artists and musicians. Watch for more content like this here. Milwaukee’s own Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Blue 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many pets featured on CBS 58 are younger puppies, but the Wisconsin Humane Society also has some older dogs in need of an amazing forever home. An example is this week's chosen pet: Blue. Blue is a nine-year-old dog at the WHS Milwaukee campus. She's a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenoshan of the Week: Rhonda Bell

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member

WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

