Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
shepherdexpress.com
Three Brothers is a Culinary Classic
Three Brothers, located on a lovely little Bay View corner at 2414 S. St. Clair Street, is an all-time great among Milwaukee restaurants. Generations can attest to the consistency of the incredible food, vintage décor and the cash or check-only policy. It’s been three generations of Three Brothers, and it’s a total five-star restaurant in my humble opinion.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Jan. 13-15
Bay View’s vintage boutique Plume is celebrating their 5-year anniversary with a party and a reveal of their new space, The Crest. Guests can enjoy beverages by Discourse, aura portraits and readings by Aura/Iris and tarot readings by Temple of Heka while browsing the new space. The Crest will be an extension of their current collection alongside more options for plus size, occasion, masculine and decor.
On Milwaukee
Dream Dance Steakhouse to reopen at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
It's been nearly three years since guests have crossed the threshhold of Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In fact the steakhouse, which was beautifully transformed by a $1.8 million remodel in late 2019, was open for just over six months before the pandemic shut down eateries across the city. [Take a peek!]
milwaukeemag.com
12 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Jan. 11-15
Milwaukee Magazine has a beer, finally. Page Turner Pilsner was brewed by Eagle Park Brewing to help us celebrate 40 years of great storytelling. Try some at Eagle Park (823 E. Hamilton St.) from 5 to 7 p.m. Hop Butcher For the World is brining some its outstanding IPAs to...
You Want Comfort Food? This Wisconsin Restaurant Is Built On It
When you think of comfort food or foods, what's the first thing that pops to mind? If ever there were a question that has absolutely no wrong answer, it's the comfort food question. Why? Because any food you take some comfort and a bunch of extra joy from eating definitely...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ice Bar postponed at BelAir at The Corners of Brookfield
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The BelAir Cantina Ice Bar at The Corners of Brookfield has been postponed due to weather conditions. The original opening date was set for Thursday. More information will be available next week about an opening date. The Ice Bar is a 20-foot, 10,000-pound feature with...
milwaukeeindependent.com
World-renowned art duo HYBYCOZO brings “Lightfield” sculptures to Milwaukee for immersive experiences
Downtown Milwaukee will welcome a new geometric art installation to Cathedral Square Park. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO presented by Johnson Financial Group will transform the area into an immersive public art installation featuring the work of Ukrainian and Canadian artist duo HYBYCOZO. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO will be a free experience, open to the public January 19 to May 5, 2023.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine
PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck sighting at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
A rare mandarin duck was spotted in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. It is typically found in parts of Asia.
Harley-Davidson to repurpose Milwaukee headquarters, build community park
Harley-Davidson Inc. will be repurposing surface lots at its Milwaukee headquarters and transforming the area into a community park, the company announced Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog Haus Franklin Ballpark Commons grand opening
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Dog Haus made its debut at Franklin's Ballpark Commons on South Ball Park Drive Jan. 7 and 8. The new addition to Franklin's Ballpark Commons was a hit with the community. "The community has come out to play at Dog Haus, and it's been an awesome experience,"...
milwaukeemag.com
Video: John Ridley and Nō Studios Are Curating a Documentary Film Series
Watch the Milwaukee-born screenwriter talk with the directors here. This video was made in partnership with Nō Studios. Milwaukee Magazine is partnering with the video production company to showcase the stories of local artists and musicians. Watch for more content like this here. Milwaukee’s own Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sandwich shops you'll want to sink your teeth into
MILWAUKEE - New restaurants are popping up all the time in the around Milwaukee! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with which sandwiches you'll want to get your hands on as soon as possible!
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Blue 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many pets featured on CBS 58 are younger puppies, but the Wisconsin Humane Society also has some older dogs in need of an amazing forever home. An example is this week's chosen pet: Blue. Blue is a nine-year-old dog at the WHS Milwaukee campus. She's a...
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Rhonda Bell
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kenosha
Kenosha might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kenosha.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member
WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
Shoppers with tight budgets are turning to liquidation stores
You might have noticed new liquidation stores popping up in the Milwaukee area. It appears to be an emerging trend as people are navigating inflation and shopping with tighter budgets.
CBS 58
Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
