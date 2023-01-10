Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Miami Dolphins predictions: Who do NFL experts pick to win Buffalo Bills playoff game?
It's going to be an uphill climb for the Miami Dolphins to win their wild-card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out as the effects from a concussion suffered Dec. 25 have left him unable to practice. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is still recovering from a broken finger. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the likely starting QB in the Dolphins' first postseason game since the 2016 season. And that's not the only injury Miami (9-8) is dealing with: Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead has missed the past two games, guard Liam Eichenberg is battling a hand injury, and running back Raheem Mostert has a broken thumb.
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future
After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital And Now Home
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during a football game. On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills tweeted that Damar has been released from the hospital and is home. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical
WKBW-TV
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:
Peyton Hillis’ Kidneys, Lungs Reportedly ‘a Great Concern’ After Swimming Accident
Peyton Hillis still is in a Florida ICU after he rescued his children who were swimming off a Pensacola Beach. His family and friends keep asking for prayers for this former NFL fullback and Arkansas star. Hillis has been in the ICU since last Wednesday. Reports indicate that he’s struggling...
Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend
For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami. Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR ...
sportingalert.com
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game?
NEW YORK —— The Miami Dolphins, the No. 7 seed, are gearing up for their first playoff game since 2016 against the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they’ll have to do so without Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol. This AFC Wild Card Playoffs game will be live on CBS at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
Damar Hamlin Raising Money for Cincinnati Trauma Center
The Bills safety is now impacting the lives of those who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.
Breaking: New England Patriots Announce Significant Staff Changes
New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has garnered interest around the league for a variety of coaching roles. The Carolina Panthers inquired about Mayo for their head coaching vacancy and the Cleveland Browns are interested in him for their a defensive coordinator role. Mayo, ...
Columbia Missourian
Atlanta picked as neutral site if Chiefs, Bills meet for AFC title
NEW YORK — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
wearebuffalo.net
Josh Allen Burger Available at Highmark Stadium This Sunday
The Buffalo Bills will be playing in their seventh playoff game since January of 2020 this Sunday. The Miami Dolphins will visit Orchard Park this Sunday at 1 pm and it will be the fourth home playoff game for the Bills since the 2019 season. Playoff games just have an...
FOX Sports
Do Bills need a blowout win over Dolphins in Wild Card Weekend matchup? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright explains the Buffalo Bills do not need a blowout win over the Miami Dolphins in their AFC Wild Card Weekend matchup. Nick believes the game will be better than a bye if Sklyar Thompson starts for the Dolphins and explains the Bills need to get up early on the Dolphins and rest their starters for the Divisional round.
wearebuffalo.net
Is There A “Rule Of 3?” Yes, And The Buffalo Bills Are Proving It
The number “3” is one we have been hearing so much lately, but it has more significance than we may know, and I think a lot of us have realized this once we started to pay more attention to the number and how often it presents itself. In...
The Buffalo blueprint: Can Brian Daboll replicate the Bills' success with the Giants?
Daboll helped turn Josh Allen and the Bills into a perennial playoff threat as the OC. Can he do it again with Daniel Jones and the Giants?
wearebuffalo.net
The Miami Dolphins Are Really Bad Playing In Cold Weather
It looks like Mother Nature is a member of the Bills Mafia because the temperature at kickoff for Sunday's NFL playoff game is not great for the Miami Dolphins. While the Buffalo Bills are used to playing in cold-weather games, the Miami Dolphins are not. In fact, in the last 9 games that they play that was in weather below 40 degrees, the Dolphins lost every single one of them.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season
The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
SB Nation
15 ways the Bills’ and Buffalo’s resilience have been tested over the past year
When the Buffalo Bills exited the Divisional round of the playoffs in January 2022 following one of the most thrilling games in our collective memories against the Kansas City Chiefs, Bills fans were looking forward to the next time we would see the team play ball again. Since that loss, the Bills have had to face hurdles on and off the field, but have so far overcome.
Comments / 0