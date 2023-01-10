ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Palm Beach Daily News

Miami Dolphins predictions: Who do NFL experts pick to win Buffalo Bills playoff game?

It's going to be an uphill climb for the Miami Dolphins to win their wild-card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out as the effects from a concussion suffered Dec. 25 have left him unable to practice. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is still recovering from a broken finger. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the likely starting QB in the Dolphins' first postseason game since the 2016 season. And that's not the only injury Miami (9-8) is dealing with: Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead has missed the past two games, guard Liam Eichenberg is battling a hand injury, and running back Raheem Mostert has a broken thumb.
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement

Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would.  According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend

For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami. Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR ...
MICHIGAN STATE
sportingalert.com

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game?

NEW YORK —— The Miami Dolphins, the No. 7 seed, are gearing up for their first playoff game since 2016 against the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they’ll have to do so without Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol. This AFC Wild Card Playoffs game will be live on CBS at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
BUFFALO, NY
Columbia Missourian

Atlanta picked as neutral site if Chiefs, Bills meet for AFC title

NEW YORK — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
ATLANTA, GA
wearebuffalo.net

Josh Allen Burger Available at Highmark Stadium This Sunday

The Buffalo Bills will be playing in their seventh playoff game since January of 2020 this Sunday. The Miami Dolphins will visit Orchard Park this Sunday at 1 pm and it will be the fourth home playoff game for the Bills since the 2019 season. Playoff games just have an...
wearebuffalo.net

The Miami Dolphins Are Really Bad Playing In Cold Weather

It looks like Mother Nature is a member of the Bills Mafia because the temperature at kickoff for Sunday's NFL playoff game is not great for the Miami Dolphins. While the Buffalo Bills are used to playing in cold-weather games, the Miami Dolphins are not. In fact, in the last 9 games that they play that was in weather below 40 degrees, the Dolphins lost every single one of them.
MIAMI, FL
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season

The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
SB Nation

15 ways the Bills’ and Buffalo’s resilience have been tested over the past year

When the Buffalo Bills exited the Divisional round of the playoffs in January 2022 following one of the most thrilling games in our collective memories against the Kansas City Chiefs, Bills fans were looking forward to the next time we would see the team play ball again. Since that loss, the Bills have had to face hurdles on and off the field, but have so far overcome.
BUFFALO, NY

