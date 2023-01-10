ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wearebuffalo.net

10 Fun Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York

We are two weeks into 2023, and there is no shortage of things to do in Western New York. While the weekend is kicking off with some light snow around Buffalo, it looks like this Sunday will be sunny for the big playoffs game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins when we #SquishTheFish.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo

Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo

Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Classic Buffalo Dishes You Can Make In Your Air Fryer

Was your New Year’s resolution to cook more at home?. For so many Buffalo residents, their nighttime dinner routine consists of pushing buttons on the microwave, picking up takeout on the way home from work, or making a rushed decision on a food delivery app. 2023 could be the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York

A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
LEWISTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Appear to Be the Busiest Wegmans Locations in Buffalo

If you have grown up in Western New York your entire life, you may have taken the local grocery stores here for granted. The Buffalo region is fortunate to have both Wegmans and Tops, with other many other great grocery stores. Not only Wegmans and Tops, but the sheer number of them in the Western New York area. That's not normal in other parts of the country.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo

When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot

Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
DEPEW, NY

