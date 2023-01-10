ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Rain, Wind, Snow on Deck in New England

We’re gearing up for another storm in New England, and like almost all the previous storms, mild temps will overwhelm any idea of wintry weather. That said, there was a little ocean-effect snow Wednesday night that kissed some communities with a dusting of snow. Thursday, that focus shifts west and northwest of the coast. We may find some brief (negligible) snow and mixed precipitation across central Massachusetts through noontime. After that, rising temperatures will ensure the remainder of the precipitation falls as rain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil

There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Heavy rainfall causes flooding, evacuations in California

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMPH) — The National Weather Service is warning of torrential rain, widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides with possible debris flow, heavy mountain snow and gusty high winds all throughout California. Residents in Madera County said this is one of the wettest seasons they...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Turnto10.com

Gilbert the Party Pig spreads joy across New England

GROTON, CONN. (WJAR) — A family from Connecticut knows the true meaning of "Party Animal." Their pet pigs, Gilbert and Meadow, are very popular when it comes to special visits around Southern New England. Three years ago, Michelle Burns' dream came true. “I fell in love with pigs in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island DOT says thieves are targeting streetlights for copper wiring

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation believes sophisticated thieves are targeting streetlights near construction zones to steal expensive copper wiring. The department told NBC 10’s Gene Valicenti during his WPRO radio show that a reason some construction zones have gone dark is that thieves are stealing the copper wiring from the streetlights there.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WUPE

A Big Music Festival Returns to Massachusetts This Spring

Massachusetts has a great reputation and plenty of options when it comes to concerts and festivals. Whether it's going to see the Boston Symphony Orchestra or James Taylor at Tanglewood in Lenox to a host of popular artists at The Big E in Springfield or some legendary artists and contemporary bands at Mass Moca in North Adams; there's always plenty of live music options here in Massachusetts. Plus you can't forget about venues like the Mahawie Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, the Calvin Theater in Northampton the list goes on and on. One thing is certain, all of these venues (and many many more in Massachusetts) have been known to host some of the best live music in the world.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Passengers at T.F. Green Airport deal with delays following FAA outage

(WJAR) — No flights were coming in or out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport for several hours Wednesday morning after a computer glitch with the FAA caused problems across the entire country. Passengers got to the airport this morning not knowing that flights were grounded. The FAA...
WARWICK, RI

