Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Related
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Rain, Wind, Snow on Deck in New England
We’re gearing up for another storm in New England, and like almost all the previous storms, mild temps will overwhelm any idea of wintry weather. That said, there was a little ocean-effect snow Wednesday night that kissed some communities with a dusting of snow. Thursday, that focus shifts west and northwest of the coast. We may find some brief (negligible) snow and mixed precipitation across central Massachusetts through noontime. After that, rising temperatures will ensure the remainder of the precipitation falls as rain.
What to know about the rain and snow in Mass. on Thursday
The light rain and snow that will arrive during the mid-morning hours will gradually end through the afternoon. Massachusetts is in for some wintry, wet precipitation on Thursday. The National Weather Service is forecasting that a storm system will bring a period of slushy snow to the interior part of...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Rain and Wind This Week
Winter’s chill is evident across New England on Wednesday, but it is on borrowed time – set to stick around just long enough to drop snow in spots before retreating for a mild, windswept rain Friday. Nonetheless, highs in the 30s will feel like the 20s, with a...
iheart.com
Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil
There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
Turnto10.com
Local HVAC company gifts North Kingstown family in need of new furnace
NORTH KINGSTOWN (WJAR) — A North Kingstown family who recently went through a series of unfortunate events has a lot to be thankful for this year. A locally owned and operated HVAC company came to their rescue after the heating system in their new home tanked. Devin McKnight and...
Turnto10.com
Heavy rainfall causes flooding, evacuations in California
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMPH) — The National Weather Service is warning of torrential rain, widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides with possible debris flow, heavy mountain snow and gusty high winds all throughout California. Residents in Madera County said this is one of the wettest seasons they...
Turnto10.com
Gilbert the Party Pig spreads joy across New England
GROTON, CONN. (WJAR) — A family from Connecticut knows the true meaning of "Party Animal." Their pet pigs, Gilbert and Meadow, are very popular when it comes to special visits around Southern New England. Three years ago, Michelle Burns' dream came true. “I fell in love with pigs in...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island DOT says thieves are targeting streetlights for copper wiring
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation believes sophisticated thieves are targeting streetlights near construction zones to steal expensive copper wiring. The department told NBC 10’s Gene Valicenti during his WPRO radio show that a reason some construction zones have gone dark is that thieves are stealing the copper wiring from the streetlights there.
Rollover crash causes travel delays on I-195
Officials are responding to a rollover crash on I-195 in East Providence.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Massachusetts COVID-19 infections soar after holidays
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nearly three years after the first COVID-19 case in Massachusetts, infections are once again soaring. The state Department of Public Health reported a 27 percent rise in the positivity rate, based on 7-day averaging — since Christmas. As of last week, more than 13 percent of COVID-19 tests were coming back positive.
A Big Music Festival Returns to Massachusetts This Spring
Massachusetts has a great reputation and plenty of options when it comes to concerts and festivals. Whether it's going to see the Boston Symphony Orchestra or James Taylor at Tanglewood in Lenox to a host of popular artists at The Big E in Springfield or some legendary artists and contemporary bands at Mass Moca in North Adams; there's always plenty of live music options here in Massachusetts. Plus you can't forget about venues like the Mahawie Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, the Calvin Theater in Northampton the list goes on and on. One thing is certain, all of these venues (and many many more in Massachusetts) have been known to host some of the best live music in the world.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
Using kerosene heaters indoors in Massachusetts is illegal
A local fire department is warning residents not to use kerosene heaters in homes this winter.
Excellent News Concerning Massachusetts Residents & Life Expectancy
With our constant(it seems like it, anyway) daily intake of bad news, it's sure nice to hear some good news occasionally. Right, Berkshire County? How's this for a good news story worth sharing?. According to the results of a new study, the state of Massachusetts landed in a pretty awesome...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island College to require masks in classrooms this spring
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the spring semester for colleges and universities in Southern New England starts up, at least one college in the Ocean State is making some changes due to COVID. Rhode Island College says it will require masks in classrooms for students and faculty when it...
Last Mega Millions jackpot won on Friday the 13th was in Rhode Island
The jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday's drawing.
Turnto10.com
Passengers at T.F. Green Airport deal with delays following FAA outage
(WJAR) — No flights were coming in or out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport for several hours Wednesday morning after a computer glitch with the FAA caused problems across the entire country. Passengers got to the airport this morning not knowing that flights were grounded. The FAA...
What to Expect If You Have an Expired Inspection Sticker in Rhode Island
Heads up, Rhode Islanders. Failure to get an inspection sticker or get your inspection sticker renewed will lead to the suspension of your vehicle. I learned this fun little fact thanks to a letter I received in the mail, so if your time is up on your sticker, here is what you need to know.
Comments / 0