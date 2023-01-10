ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkmag.com

Tweets of the Week: There’s always parking in Ohio

Every week (more or less) we try to read the entire internet so you don’t have to and curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. In no particular order, here are your locally sourced, organically grown, free-range nuggets of wisdom and/or jest for the the second week of 2023. These were all written by George Santos. Probably.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Deaf, autistic woman missing since Dec. 23 found by sister on Manhattan train

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A sister of Samantha Denise Primus, the deaf, autistic woman who disappeared just before Christmas, found Primus on the No. 1 train in Lower Manhattan Saturday afternoon at the Staten Island Ferry stop. “I lost my voice from crying,” said another sister, Genevieve, who confirmed to PIX11 News her 46-year-old sibling, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
brownstoner.com

Marine Park Tudor Revival With Garage and Two More to See, Starting at $959K

Our picks for open houses to check out this weekend are found in Fort Greene, Midwood and Marine Park. They range in price from $959,000 to $2.2 million. In Fort Greene, a wood-frame Italianate appears unchanged since actress Christina Ricci and her spouse bought it in 2015, presumably as an investment property. The two-family is set up as a duplex over a garden apartment. Wide at 22 feet, the standalone house has a round stained glass skylight over the stairwell and a coffin corner. Apart from that, not much original detail has survived, but the place looks to be in good condition and has a lush backyard.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location

Kimchi lovers rejoice: H Mart is coming to the Upper East Side. The Korean-American specialty grocery chain bought a retail condo at 223 East 86th Street in Yorkville for $8.7 million with plans to open its next Manhattan location there, according to Vanguard Global Realty’s Enrique Constante and Jordan Mandel, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Michael Appell.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman found safe Saturday

A Brooklyn woman, who is deaf, mute and autistic, was found safe Saturday afternoon after going missing for weeks, officials said. Samantha Denise Primus was found riding on the 1 train Saturday, the NYPD said. Primus, 46, has a limited knowledge of sign language, making it difficult for her to...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

BAM’s annual MLK tribute, and 15 other things to do this weekend

It’s a three day weekend (so long, New Year’s resolutions) and it’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 16, so there are many days and ways to celebrate his legacy this month. For starters, BAM hosts what purports to be New York’s largest public celebration in honor of Dr. King, with musical performances, visual art, movies and kids’ activities through January 20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chainstoreage.com

First Look: Whole Foods Market opens in NYC Art Deco landmark building

Whole Foods Market has opened its 17th store in the Big Apple. The natural and organic foods grocer unveiled a 42,000-sq.-ft. location — its 534th store to date — in New York City’s Financial District, in One Wall Street (at 66 Broadway). The Art Dec-styled building, which dates back to 1929, originally housed the Irving Trust Company. It has been reborn as a luxury condominiumwith retail space on the lower level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

New Bed-Stuy Bar to Offer Unfussy, Delicious Food

A new bar with the hopes of becoming a favorite neighborhood hangout opens today in Bed-Stuy. Three Maples, a new 46-seat bar, opened on Jan. 11 at 1452 Fulton Street. The new venue will hold regular hours from Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 4:00pm for happy hour. The new establishment...
MEXICO, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy