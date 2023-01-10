Read full article on original website
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
bkmag.com
Tweets of the Week: There’s always parking in Ohio
Every week (more or less) we try to read the entire internet so you don’t have to and curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. In no particular order, here are your locally sourced, organically grown, free-range nuggets of wisdom and/or jest for the the second week of 2023. These were all written by George Santos. Probably.
Deaf, autistic woman missing since Dec. 23 found by sister on Manhattan train
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A sister of Samantha Denise Primus, the deaf, autistic woman who disappeared just before Christmas, found Primus on the No. 1 train in Lower Manhattan Saturday afternoon at the Staten Island Ferry stop. “I lost my voice from crying,” said another sister, Genevieve, who confirmed to PIX11 News her 46-year-old sibling, […]
brownstoner.com
Marine Park Tudor Revival With Garage and Two More to See, Starting at $959K
Our picks for open houses to check out this weekend are found in Fort Greene, Midwood and Marine Park. They range in price from $959,000 to $2.2 million. In Fort Greene, a wood-frame Italianate appears unchanged since actress Christina Ricci and her spouse bought it in 2015, presumably as an investment property. The two-family is set up as a duplex over a garden apartment. Wide at 22 feet, the standalone house has a round stained glass skylight over the stairwell and a coffin corner. Apart from that, not much original detail has survived, but the place looks to be in good condition and has a lush backyard.
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
Williamsburg street sign blunder fuels old rumors, gentrification fears
The dually named Graham Av-Av of Puerto Rico sign hangs over the Moore Street intersection in Williamsburg after briefly being removed on Jan. 13 by city crews. Officials said the sign change was an error. City transportation officials say removing “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign was a mistake [ more › ]
rew-online.com
60 GUILDERS PURCHASES 211-UNIT WILLIAMSBURG APARTMENT BUILDING PORTFOLIO FOR $143MM
On December 22nd, 2022, a joint venture between affiliates of 60 Guilders and Stockbridge successfully closed on the purchase of three rental apartment buildings located at 205 North 9th Street, 220 North 10th Street, and 225 North 9th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. $143,350,000. Rabsky Group, which developed the properties in...
The Dugout, Bronx's beloved sporting goods store, closing after 47 years in business
The Dugout, a beloved sporting goods store in the Bronx, is officially closing its doors on Jan. 23.
queenseagle.com
After eating nearly 500 slices, Brooklyn man says Queens has best pizza
Liam Quigley has a lot of opinions about pizza. Some of them are astute – the proliferation of the dollar slice has contributed to a decline in overall pizza quality. Some of them are simple – “people love pizza.” Some are wise – “Queens has a lot of good pizza.”
Man struck by train at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Brooklyn
A man was struck by a train at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Brooklyn Saturday morning, according to police. The man was on the tracks around 10:13 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound Q train, officials said.
therealdeal.com
Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location
Kimchi lovers rejoice: H Mart is coming to the Upper East Side. The Korean-American specialty grocery chain bought a retail condo at 223 East 86th Street in Yorkville for $8.7 million with plans to open its next Manhattan location there, according to Vanguard Global Realty’s Enrique Constante and Jordan Mandel, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Michael Appell.
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'
Raw, icy, and dead. That is how the city's food is described by the refugees who are residing at the Row Hotel in Manhattan. People staying in the Times Square hotel point to meatballs that are presented with frozen centers and pasta that is covered in spoonfuls of grease.
NY1
Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman found safe Saturday
A Brooklyn woman, who is deaf, mute and autistic, was found safe Saturday afternoon after going missing for weeks, officials said. Samantha Denise Primus was found riding on the 1 train Saturday, the NYPD said. Primus, 46, has a limited knowledge of sign language, making it difficult for her to...
fox5ny.com
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
bkmag.com
BAM’s annual MLK tribute, and 15 other things to do this weekend
It’s a three day weekend (so long, New Year’s resolutions) and it’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 16, so there are many days and ways to celebrate his legacy this month. For starters, BAM hosts what purports to be New York’s largest public celebration in honor of Dr. King, with musical performances, visual art, movies and kids’ activities through January 20.
chainstoreage.com
First Look: Whole Foods Market opens in NYC Art Deco landmark building
Whole Foods Market has opened its 17th store in the Big Apple. The natural and organic foods grocer unveiled a 42,000-sq.-ft. location — its 534th store to date — in New York City’s Financial District, in One Wall Street (at 66 Broadway). The Art Dec-styled building, which dates back to 1929, originally housed the Irving Trust Company. It has been reborn as a luxury condominiumwith retail space on the lower level.
bkreader.com
New Bed-Stuy Bar to Offer Unfussy, Delicious Food
A new bar with the hopes of becoming a favorite neighborhood hangout opens today in Bed-Stuy. Three Maples, a new 46-seat bar, opened on Jan. 11 at 1452 Fulton Street. The new venue will hold regular hours from Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 4:00pm for happy hour. The new establishment...
brownstoner.com
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
NBC New York
NYC Deli Owner Shames Shoplifters With ‘Thieves of the Week' Video
With crime rates rising in his neighborhood (and parts of the city overall), a Brooklyn bodega owner is taking matters into his own hands to stop people from stealing at his shop: shaming shoplifters in the store. The owner of Green Olives Deli and Grill in Park Slope has been...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
Harlem Teen Gets Beaten Unconscious And Then Robbed Of His Air Jordans
“We know we have more to do. New Yorkers must be safe based on the stats, and they must feel safe based on what they’re seeing. That is my obligation: to ensure that safety is felt.” NYC Mayor Eric Adams at a January 5, 2023 conference, two days before the Harlem attack
