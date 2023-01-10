Our picks for open houses to check out this weekend are found in Fort Greene, Midwood and Marine Park. They range in price from $959,000 to $2.2 million. In Fort Greene, a wood-frame Italianate appears unchanged since actress Christina Ricci and her spouse bought it in 2015, presumably as an investment property. The two-family is set up as a duplex over a garden apartment. Wide at 22 feet, the standalone house has a round stained glass skylight over the stairwell and a coffin corner. Apart from that, not much original detail has survived, but the place looks to be in good condition and has a lush backyard.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO