wnynewsnow.com
Rain Thursday Followed By Light Snow On Friday
JAMESTOWN – A low pressure system will move across the region today and into Friday. This will bring a period of widespread rain to the the area through tonight, with snow to follow on Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Chautauqua, Southern Erie county in New...
wnynewsnow.com
Still Dry Wednesday, Rain Arrives Thursday
JAMESTOWN – The weather will remain dry through Wednesday. Low pressure tracking up across the Great Lakes will bring rain to the area on Thursday, followed by light snow for Friday. Mostly cloudy skies through the rest of Wednesday with highs in the upper-30’s to lower-40’s. Wednesday...
wnynewsnow.com
Solution Seems To Make Pesky Pothole Patching Easier In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Last spring road crews in Jamestown started testing out a new solution to bring an end to pesky pot holes. Now nine months later, the project seems to be going well. The idea was first presented by Jamestown City Councilman At-large Randy Daversa,...
wnynewsnow.com
Local Gas Prices Down Again After Holiday Travel Ends
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Gas prices are as up-and-down as the temperatures this winter, but at least this week, it’s working in our favor at the pumps. According to AAA, the national average gas price rose daily starting on Christmas Eve due to holiday travel and freezing temperatures, but that surge seems to be ending.
wnynewsnow.com
Heating Lamp Blamed For Sparking Chautauqua County House Fire
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Unsafe use of a heating lamp is blamed for starting a residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the Ripley Fire Department, along with several other area crews providing mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 12 Loomis Street in Ripley.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Pharmacy Closing
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
wnynewsnow.com
Missing Jamestown Teenager Located
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A missing Jamestown teenager has been located safe by police. On Wednesday, a missing endangered person alert was issued for 16-year-old Lakayla Norrod by the Jamestown Police Department after she was last seen in the early morning hours. Officers credit tips from the...
wnynewsnow.com
Condemned Home Ravaged By Fire, Gets Moved Up For Demolition
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Just days after a fire ripped through a condemned Jamestown home, local lawmakers are finally taking action to level the hazardous dwelling. As we previously reported, neighbors have been frustrated for quite some time that this building was a safety hazard commonly occupied by vagrants.
wnynewsnow.com
Bakeries Struggle Under High Egg Prices
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — While inflation has affected nearly everything on store shelves, one of the most impacted products has been the average carton of a dozen eggs. According to food market data company, Urner Barry, the average price of a dozen eggs is now $4.33, up from $1.33 just a year ago.
wnynewsnow.com
Jefferson Middle School Welcomes New Therapy Dog
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new therapy dog will soon roam the halls of Jefferson Middle School in Jamestown. During a Jamestown Board of Education Meeting on Tuesday night, the district officially met Coco a chocolate lab who just completed her certification. Jefferson Middle School Principal Leslie...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Public Schools To Roll Out New Visitor Policy
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Improved student safety measures could soon be coming to Jamestown Public Schools. In a way to alleviate worries surrounding safety, the district is working to roll out a new and improved visitor policy. This policy will require any person looking to enter a...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Strangles, Harrasses Female
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Late Tuesday evening, Jamestown Police Department responded to an address on the East Side of the city for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, an investigation determined the female victim was allegedly being held inside the residence against her will. Officers forced entry into the residence where they located Khalif Swanson, Jr.
wnynewsnow.com
Falconer Man Found Passed Out In Car, Accused Of Driving High
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 62-year-old Falconer resident was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after police said they found him slumped over the wheel. On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a wellbeing check at the corner of Liberty and East...
