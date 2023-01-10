Read full article on original website
Contractor provides update on Northpark Drive overpass project
The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10, board members at their Jan. 12 meeting received an update from Harper Brothers Construction regarding the upcoming Northpark Drive overpass project. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone...
City of Friendswood to make upgrades to its water system
Friendswood will invest nearly $1.2 million for upgrades to its water system. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) Friendswood will address needed improvements to the city’s water system with two projects. City Council authorized an agreement with Garver, LLC, for engineering and technical services for the design, bidding and construction of two...
Read more about this month's featured neighborhood, Pearland located Village Grove
A house located at 6011 Village Grove. (Courtesy HAR) The Village Grove subdivision has about 260 single-family homes. It is located north of Broadway Street in Brazoria County and has a community swimming pool. Median home value: $338,500. Homes on the market*: 2. Homes under contract*: 1. Median annual property...
European car repair shop ABR Houston relocates to The Woodlands area
ABR Houston relocated from Kuykendahl Road to 8498 Miller Road on the border of Magnolia and The Woodlands. (Courtesy ABR Houston) ABR Houston relocated from Kuykendahl Road in Spring to 8498 Miller Road on the border of The Woodlands and Magnolia. The premier European car repair shop opened Jan. 1.
Speciality pool retailer Pinch a Penny plans to open a League City location
Pinch a Penny will soon open a new retail location in League City and is already offering pool services. (Courtesy Pinch a Penny) Swimming pool service and retailer franchise Pinch a Penny will open at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Ste. 150, League City, this spring, possibly in March or April, according to Libby Lang, one of the location owners. The location is offering pool service, but will also offer a selection of pool supplies, including liquid chlorine, tablets, pumps, filters and recreation items, such as floats. Pinch a Penny has over 200 locations in the southeastern United States, including Texas. 832-226-6397. www.pinchapenny.com.
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Pearland, Friendswood area
7 Spice Cajun restaurant in early January opened on Pearland Parkway in Pearland. (Courtesy 7 Spice Cajun Restaurant) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022 for the Pearland and Friendswood area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees: $=Up to $9.99, $$=$10-$19.99, $$$=$20 or more. B=Breakfast/brunch, H=Happy hour,...
Learn more about January's featured neighborhood, Missouri City's Rustlers Crossing
A house located at 8127 Cicada Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) The Rustlers Crossing neighborhood in Missouri City has 40 single-family properties with a median build year of 2001 and a median size of 4,434 square feet. The prices of these homes are in the range of $391,000-$626,000. The median sold price per square feet is $144.48.
Developers to bring hundreds of new homes to Cypress in 2023
Residential and commercial development as well as transportation projects and new schools are planned in Cy-Fair throughout 2023 to accommodate a growing population. Demographers at Population and Survey Analysts in their April 2022 report projected Cy-Fair ISD’s jurisdiction will add more than 38,000 new housing units between 2021-31. Comparatively, an estimated 43,788 housing units were added in the previous decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
Memorial Hermann leases space for primary care facility in west Katy
The 8,945-square-foot free-standing building is located in the Shops at Katy Reserve. (Courtesy NewQuest Properties) Memorial Hermann Health System has leased space in the Shops at Katy Reserve for primary care services estimated to open next summer or fall. The Houston-based health care provider has leased an 8,945-square-foot free-standing building...
Amy Wine Counseling Center gets new name, owner in Cypress
Kristin King, who joined the Amy Wine Counseling Center staff as clinical director in 2021, purchased the business Dec. 1 and rebranded it as Sequoia Counseling Center. (Courtesy Sequoia Counseling Center) A local counseling center has a new name and a new owner as of Dec. 1. Kristin King, who...
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Sugar Land, Missouri City area
Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles opened in 2022. (Courtesy Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022, as well as some that will be making their debut in 2023 for the Sugar Land and Missouri City area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees:...
Conroe City Council considers a resolution for police scanners, license plate readers
Conroe discussed the purchase of license plate readers and police cameras in a Jan. 11 meeting. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact). Editors note: The story has been updated to reflect the city discussed a resolution for installing license plate reader cameras, not purchasing additional cameras or license plate readers. Conroe City Council...
Homesites now for sale in Bridgeland's fourth, final village
A rendering shows Creekland Village's future recreation center. (Rendering courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Officials with The Howard Hughes Corp. announced Jan. 10 homesites are now available for purchase in Creekland Village, the final of four villages in the Bridgeland master-planned community. Creekland Village comprises about 2,300 acres, and developers...
Brett's BBQ Shop is back in a brand-new building in Katy
The long-awaited return of Brett's BBQ Shop occurred Jan. 7. The barbecue restaurant boasts a bigger space, increased parking and a full bar. (Courtesy Brett's BBQ Shop) The long-awaited return of Brett’s BBQ Shop was welcomed with a soft opening Jan. 7. The official reopening was Jan. 11. The...
Indian grocery store, restaurant to be first tenant in Mercy Village Shopping Center
Mercy Village Shopping Center in Missouri City will have 14 units upon completion. (Rendering courtesy Land & Luxe Realty) A new Indian grocery store with a restaurant and bakery inside is the first tenant confirmed for the upcoming Mercy Village Shopping Center, located at 2040 FM 1092 and 2144 FM 1092, Missouri City.
Crumbl Cookies to host grand opening Jan. 13 in New Caney
Crumbl Cookies will be holding a grand opening celebration Jan. 13 for its new Valley Ranch Town Center location in New Caney. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for...
3 events in Tomball, Magnolia this weekend, Jan. 13-14
Here are some events happening in Tomball and Magnolia on Jan. 13-14. (Community Impact staff) Janie Fricke, a two-time County Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year award winner, will be performing this weekend at Main Street Crossing. 6 p.m. (doors open), 8 p.m. (show starts). $57. 111 W. Main St., Tomball. 281-290-0431. www.mainstreetcrossing.com.
Custom facial salon Trish My Esthetician opens in Tomball
Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Trish My Esthetician) Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. Owner Trish Josephs, a National Coalition of Estheticians Association certified esthetician, said the salon...
Bellaire looks into new strategic plan, staffing study
As part of the comprehensive planning process, in the first quarter of 2023, the city will hire a consultant to assist with updating the city’s land use plan and comprehensive plan, Citino said. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Bellaire will adopt a strategic plan in the 2023-24...
