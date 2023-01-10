Read full article on original website
inforney.com
Bill filed to strengthen Texas’ employment verification process
(The Center Square) – The Texas Public Policy Foundation and a state Republican representative from north Texas are hoping the state legislature will approve stronger E-verify laws after a record nearly 1.8 million illegal foreign nationals were apprehended in Texas in fiscal 2022. As people from over 150 countries...
inforney.com
69th DA Erin Lands Anchondo receives certification from TBLS
AUSTIN − Texas Board of Legal Specialization (TBLS) announced Erin Lands Anchondo received Board Certification in Criminal Law. Anchondo is currently the elected District Attorney for the 69th Judicial District of Texas serving Moore, Dallam, Sherman and Hartley Counties. Board Certification is a voluntary designation program certifying Texas attorneys...
inforney.com
It all adds up
PORT O’CONNOR – Calhoun County ISD administrators presented a math framework that will be used throughout the district. The framework came out of a Texas Education Association grant to help districts “create the why behind instructional decisions and create a framework for aligning these decisions as we move forward,” said Maggie Hernandez, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for CCISD, during the Dec. 12 meeting in Port O’Connor.
inforney.com
Storm system brings a cold front and rain through the area late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry...
