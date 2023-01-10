PORT O’CONNOR – Calhoun County ISD administrators presented a math framework that will be used throughout the district. The framework came out of a Texas Education Association grant to help districts “create the why behind instructional decisions and create a framework for aligning these decisions as we move forward,” said Maggie Hernandez, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for CCISD, during the Dec. 12 meeting in Port O’Connor.

