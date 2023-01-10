In Valparaiso, the Valpo Chamber in partnership with VNA Hospice of NWI will host their first non-profit volunteer fair. Many local non-profit organizations, including VNA Hospice NWI, are always looking for volunteers while there are many service-oriented citizens who are looking for volunteer opportunities but don’t know where to start, so this is the perfect place to make those connections, the news release said.The Resolve to Get Involved Non-Profit Volunteer Fair will take place Thursday, January 26th from 10 am to 1:30pm at the Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club on Evans Avenue. Here is a link for more details at the Valpo Chamber website.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO