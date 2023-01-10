Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo riverfront district proposal withdrawn from consideration
A measure that would let the city of Valparaiso issue more liquor licenses remains on hold. The city council Monday withdrew a proposed ordinance to establish a riverfront district, after the project that wanted the liquor license withdrew its request. But City Attorney Patrick Lyp said city officials plan to...
Glenview board approves Willows Crossing Shopping Center
After four years, seven site plans, a couple of lawsuits and numerous municipal hearings, on Jan. 5 the Glenview Village Board approved rezoning and a site plan for the Willows Crossing Shopping Center. The bulk of the 8.37-acre site at the southwest intersection of Willow and Pfingsten roads would be...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
NIPSCO work brings roads closures to 77th Ave in Schererville
Daily road closures continue on 77th Avenue in Schererville. 77th is closed each day from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between St. John Road and U.S. 41. NIPSCO is replacing electric lines and poles in the area. The town expects work to wrap up by Sunday, at the latest.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County mobile home fire under investigation
A mobile home fire left one person injured and claimed the life of a dog Wednesday. Liberty Township Firefighters say they were called to the Liberty Farms Mobile Home Park on U.S. 6 around 2:30 p.m. When they got there, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the rear of the trailer.
panoramanow.com
Porter County Memorial Opera House Expansion Put on Hold
Built in 1892, the proposed Memorial Opera House expansion will cost $8 million dollars. The Opera House has already had major renovations two times (2018 & 1998) and several interior remodeling updates over the years. The main purpose of the expansion, is to allow a larger area for people to gather for refreshments before and after the theater events. During several commissioner meetings the Opera House expansion project brought great outcry and criticism from the public.
Small plane lands on I-355 near Bolingbrook
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- A small plane landed on the side of the road on Interstate 355 near Boughton Road in Bolingbrook Tuesday afternoon.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, traffic was back moving on the Veterans Memorial Tollway Tuesday night – hours after the plane came out of nowhere and just pulled up next to traffic.The Bolingbrook Fire Department said it responded around 2 p.m. to the southbound lanes for the plane. The pilot was traveling from Middleton, Wisconsin, near Madison, to Brookeridge Airpark in Downers Grove when he reported experiencing a loss of power.In a Facebook post, the Bolingbrook...
regionnewssource.org
Call For A Man With Rifle Leads To Search In Cedar Lake
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, The Cedar Lake Police Department received a call from a citizen in the area of the 12700 block of US 41 (Wicker Ave) advising Southcom Dispatch that as they exited their vehicle, a man wearing brown jump suit, carrying a rifle with a scope, greeted him at his door, according to Police Chief William Fisher.
abc57.com
Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
The Idea Farm moves to Valparaiso
Danville, Kentucky-based the Idea Farm moves its headquarters to Valparaiso. The post The Idea Farm moves to Valparaiso appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
All flights grounded nationwide, FAA issue reported
A nationwide stop has been ordered for all flights due to an FAA computer outage. Mitchell International said all flights from Milwaukee, Chicago, and airports nationwide will be affected.
wkvi.com
Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion
Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
3 hospitalized after fire at senior apartment complex on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — Three people are hospitalized after a fire broke out at a senior apartment building on the city’s Northwest Side. Emergency crews responded to the West Byron Place Senior Apartments, located at 2815 West Byron Street, around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said a fire was located in an apartment on the fourth-floor and was […]
WANE-TV
Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this month
A prolific discount grocery store chain that has been rapidly opening new stores across the nation in recent years will be opening another new store location in Illinois this month. Read on to learn more.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
WGNtv.com
4 injured following crash on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — Three men and a woman were injured after two vehicles collided early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 1:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of South Cicero on the report of a crash. Police said a black pickup truck, occupied by two men,...
indiana105.com
Valpo Chamber, VNA Hospice NWI to Host Non-Profit Volunteer Fair
In Valparaiso, the Valpo Chamber in partnership with VNA Hospice of NWI will host their first non-profit volunteer fair. Many local non-profit organizations, including VNA Hospice NWI, are always looking for volunteers while there are many service-oriented citizens who are looking for volunteer opportunities but don’t know where to start, so this is the perfect place to make those connections, the news release said.The Resolve to Get Involved Non-Profit Volunteer Fair will take place Thursday, January 26th from 10 am to 1:30pm at the Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club on Evans Avenue. Here is a link for more details at the Valpo Chamber website.
hometownnewsnow.com
Pole Struck by Impaired Driver
(Union Mills, IN) - La Porte County Police say a man who crashed into a utility pole Tuesday was impaired. Officers before 1 a.m. were called to County Road 900 South in Union Mills. Police said a utility pole was broken and the driver climbed out of his badly damaged...
blockclubchicago.org
Snow Could Hit Chicago This Week
CHICAGO — There’s a chance for snow this week in Chicago. The week will start off mostly sunny but windy, with gusts up to 15 mph possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It will warm up to a high of 41 degrees. Tuesday is also expected...
Comments / 0