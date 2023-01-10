Read full article on original website
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
NPR
A brief history of 'misplaced' classified documents
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Columbia University history professor Matthew Connelly about the history of "misplaced" classified documents. OK, there are a lot of classified documents showing up where they should not. First with former President Trump, and now with President Biden, which made us wonder why. Matthew Connelly has puzzled over that question a lot. He's a professor of history at Columbia University and has just written an op-ed about this for The New York Times. Good morning.
NPR
The public was slow to learn that Biden's lawyers returned old classified documents
November 2, that's when President Biden's lawyers say they discovered some old classified documents where they shouldn't be. But the White House didn't publicly disclose it until it blew up as a big news story. And even then, they weren't fully forthcoming about the extent of the problem. Now, it is a full-blown political headache for Biden. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith has more on the story.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
AOL Corp
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
Schumer Vows To Help Confirm Biden’s Pick For FAA Chief After System Debacle
The FAA was forced to ground thousands of flights last week after a mass outage of a key safety system.
NPR
Who is Robert Hur, the special counsel leading the Biden classified documents inquiry
Attorney General Merrick Garland has named attorney Robert Hur, a Trump appointee, as special counsel to investigate whether President Biden improperly handled classified documents. Documents with classified markings were found in two locations by the president's personal attorneys, who say they immediately notified the National Archives and Records Administration and...
NPR
Politics chat: What the DOJ investigation could mean for Biden
This past week shaped up to be a tough one for President Biden. He's facing a Justice Department investigation after classified documents were found at his office in Washington, D.C., the one he used before he became president, as well as his Delaware home. And just yesterday, White House lawyers said they found more classified material there. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid joins us now.
NPR
Biden joins Trump under scrutiny of special counsel investigating classified documents
Both the former and current presidents are under scrutiny now that a special counsel is investigating classified documents found at President Biden's home and former office. The U.S. Justice Department is in the middle of politics, whether it wants to be or not. This week, Attorney General Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate how classified documents were found at President Joe Biden's home and private office. That's two months after a different special counsel began to look into how top-secret materials ended up in former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson joins us. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Brazil's Supreme Court will investigate if Bolsonaro incited the attack on Congress
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). RASCOE: Video on social media shows the mob in this post screaming victory as they ransacked the Congress, the Supreme Court and the president's offices. Yesterday, the man who was supposed to be in charge of security, guarding the buildings, was arrested upon his return to Brazil from Florida. We are joined by NPR South America correspondent Carrie Kahn. She is in Rio de Janeiro. Good morning, Carrie.
NPR
Close to hitting the debt ceiling, the government must win over House Republicans
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants Congress to raise the federal debt limit fast to avoid a default. House Republicans say they'll use the negotiations to win concessions on government spending. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Financial markets have long assumed the U.S. government can always be counted on to pay its bills....
NPR
Pundits are suggesting creative workarounds to avoid a debt ceiling crisis
With a raucous caucus, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has his work cut out for him. And that's especially true with the debt ceiling. That's the country's borrowing limit for spending it has already agreed to. And it's reliably become the subject of brinkmanship by congressional Republicans. There's so much concern about a national default, given McCarthy's perceived weakness as House speaker and how fractured his Republican caucus is, that people are floating creative workarounds. NPR correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben has been looking at these schemes, and she joins us now. Thank you for being here, Danielle.
NPR
The debate over C-SPAN's cameras in the House
During the marathon vote to confirm California Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, some of the best drama on television wasn't on HBO, Netflix or CBS but C-SPAN - yup, C-SPAN, the staid Public Affairs channel best known for its non-flashy look at hearings and floor votes. But thanks to a rule allowing independent coverage of special events, Americans got a rare front-row seat to the action on the floor, which included strange bedfellows conversations between people not known to have much to say to each other and what looked like a near physical altercation.
NPR
Rep. Katie Porter on her 2024 run for Feinstein's Senate seat
California Democrat Dianne Feinstein has been in the Senate since Katie Porter was in college. Porter is almost 50. The Southern California representative is known for her whiteboards and her interrogations of corporate CEOs like this one during a September 2020 hearing featuring Mark Alles, CEO of Celgene. (SOUNDBITE OF...
NPR
Iran has executed an Iranian-British dual national over spying claim
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.
NPR
A USC office removes 'field' from its curriculum, citing possible racist connotations
An office within the University of Southern California's School of Social Work says it is removing the term "field" from its curriculum because it may have racist connotations related to slavery. The newly renamed Office of Practicum Education, formerly known as the Office of Field Education, within the university's Suzanne-Dworak-Peck...
