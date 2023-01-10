Read full article on original website
Related
longislandadvance.net
Holtsville Hal’s famous prediction to be revealed
Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Hundreds will gather at the Holtsville Ecology Site on Thursday, Feb. 2, to hear highway superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro announce Holtsville …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Village Board Approves Special Exception for Condo Plan, Green Lights Outdoor Dining Plan
The Westhampton Beach Village Board last week unanimously granted a special exception permit for a 45-unit condo development, approved a measure to continue allowing local restaurants to use village sidewalks... more. Southampton Town officials — including Supervisor Jay Schneiderman — spoke this week about the proposed ... 12 Jan 2023...
Long Island man last seen in barbershop after New Year’s
EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of 23-year-old Trequan Brame, who is developmentally challenged, filed a missing persons report Wednesday, more than ten days after he left his home in East Patchogue on New Year’s Eve. “He hasn’t texted me at all since New Year’s,” the missing man’s worried mother, Silver Brame, told PIX11 […]
Duo Steals Boston Terrier Puppy From Long Island Pet Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a 4-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store.The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. …
Developers propose resort, casino at Nassau Coliseum site on Long Island
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nassau Coliseum is one of the most recognizable venues on Long Island, located 7 miles east of New York City. It’s home to many sporting games and other events, but it may soon became a resort and casino. It is one of three locations that have entered the bidding process. This […]
fox5ny.com
Illegally parked trucks in Brooklyn
It is an ongoing problem that has frustrated people for years. Big trucks parked for extended periods of time on people's streets.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Child with woman seen stealing puppy from The Left Paw
Surveillance video also shows the child and woman getting into a black car and driving off.
A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season at least the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
WNYC
Nassau County Exec on Gov. Hochul's Call for More Housing for Long Island
In her State of the State address earlier this week, Gov. Hochul explained how she plans to reach her goal of building 800,000 new housing units in the next decade -- including targets for suburban areas and fast-tracked approvals if they don't build enough. Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County executive, responds to this and talks about plans for Nassau County.
City of Yonkers warns residents about upcoming alarm test
The alarm will go off on Friday around 10 a.m. at the Hillview Reservoir, near Empire City Casino.
longislandadvance.net
Fundraiser to be held at Locale for Patchogue resident
Patchogue resident Jake Lipponer, 28, experienced a life-changing moment in the blink of an eye on June 19, 2022, when he was in a single-car accident in Southold. After working multiple double …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
longisland.com
Paprika Kosher Restaurant Opening in Great Neck
A new traditional Mediterranean Kosher restaurant serving Israeli dishes called Paprika is opening in Great Neck in the old La Rotonda Ristorante space. Owner David Zaken says the restaurant will open February 1. His wife, Roni Zaken, is the chef. The couple already have a Paprika Kosher catering restaurant in...
Old Westbury Equestrian Center building that houses 27 horses condemned due to fire code violations
The horses inside the buildings are show horses that compete around the country, including on Long Island at the Hamptons Classic.
Driver From Westport Accused Of Hitting Jogger, Leaving Scene
A Westport man was arrested after allegedly hitting a jogger, leaving the scene, and then stopping at a convenience store where he told other people about the crash. The incident took place in Westport on Sunday, Jan. 8 in the area of Green Farms and Hill Point roads. When Westport...
ryerecord.com
Three RPD Officers Take Part in Dramatic Rescue off Playland Pier
The Rye Police Department would like to recognize and commend the efforts of Officers Stefano Silvestri, Marc Spergel, and Will Draper for their rapid response and quick thinking in rescuing a woman who had jumped from the Playland Pier into Long Island Sound on the evening of December 22, 2022.
Herald Community Newspapers
Long Beach kids jam with hip-hop legend DMC
When Lars Sorensen was in kindergarten and first grade in Long Beach schools, he continually tapped out a beat on his desk, according to his mother, Jeanine Sorensen. His teacher, she said, thought he had rhythm, but he didn’t help his classmates concentrate on their lessons. So Lars practiced music practically every day — outside school.
andnowuknow.com
Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York
LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
AccuWeather tracking major winter storm. Here’s what it means for New York.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm barreling across the United States will reach the Northeast late this week and bring inclement weather that could disrupt travel in New York. AccuWeather meteorologists tracking the system as it moves from the West Coast to the East Coast said rain will...
Crews Responding To House Fire In Elmont (Developing)
Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at a home in Elmont, located on Foster Avenue near Beverly Place. Photos posted on Facebook show the two-story home engulfed in flames on...
27 horses, at least 1 family forced out of Old Westbury Equestrian Center following raid citing violations
The fire marshal's office called the building that housed 27 show horses a "fire trap" on Monday and gave the owners and trainers 24 hours to get their horses out of the facility, saying it is a fire hazard and not safe.
Comments / 0