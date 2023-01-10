ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

longislandadvance.net

Holtsville Hal’s famous prediction to be revealed

Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Hundreds will gather at the Holtsville Ecology Site on Thursday, Feb. 2, to hear highway superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro announce Holtsville …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
HOLTSVILLE, NY
27east.com

Westhampton Beach Village Board Approves Special Exception for Condo Plan, Green Lights Outdoor Dining Plan

The Westhampton Beach Village Board last week unanimously granted a special exception permit for a 45-unit condo development, approved a measure to continue allowing local restaurants to use village sidewalks... more. Southampton Town officials — including Supervisor Jay Schneiderman — spoke this week about the proposed ... 12 Jan 2023...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
PIX11

Long Island man last seen in barbershop after New Year’s

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of 23-year-old Trequan Brame, who is developmentally challenged, filed a missing persons report Wednesday, more than ten days after he left his home in East Patchogue on New Year’s Eve. “He hasn’t texted me at all since New Year’s,” the missing man’s worried mother, Silver Brame, told PIX11 […]
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season at least the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYC

Nassau County Exec on Gov. Hochul's Call for More Housing for Long Island

In her State of the State address earlier this week, Gov. Hochul explained how she plans to reach her goal of building 800,000 new housing units in the next decade -- including targets for suburban areas and fast-tracked approvals if they don't build enough. Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County executive, responds to this and talks about plans for Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Fundraiser to be held at Locale for Patchogue resident

Patchogue resident Jake Lipponer, 28, experienced a life-changing moment in the blink of an eye on June 19, 2022, when he was in a single-car accident in Southold. After working multiple double …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
SOUTHOLD, NY
longisland.com

Paprika Kosher Restaurant Opening in Great Neck

A new traditional Mediterranean Kosher restaurant serving Israeli dishes called Paprika is opening in Great Neck in the old La Rotonda Ristorante space. Owner David Zaken says the restaurant will open February 1. His wife, Roni Zaken, is the chef. The couple already have a Paprika Kosher catering restaurant in...
GREAT NECK, NY
ryerecord.com

Three RPD Officers Take Part in Dramatic Rescue off Playland Pier

The Rye Police Department would like to recognize and commend the efforts of Officers Stefano Silvestri, Marc Spergel, and Will Draper for their rapid response and quick thinking in rescuing a woman who had jumped from the Playland Pier into Long Island Sound on the evening of December 22, 2022.
RYE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Long Beach kids jam with hip-hop legend DMC

When Lars Sorensen was in kindergarten and first grade in Long Beach schools, he continually tapped out a beat on his desk, according to his mother, Jeanine Sorensen. His teacher, she said, thought he had rhythm, but he didn’t help his classmates concentrate on their lessons. So Lars practiced music practically every day — outside school.
LONG BEACH, NY
andnowuknow.com

Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York

LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
DEER PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Crews Responding To House Fire In Elmont (Developing)

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at a home in Elmont, located on Foster Avenue near Beverly Place. Photos posted on Facebook show the two-story home engulfed in flames on...
ELMONT, NY

