Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
College Football News
Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview
Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Wild Card prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Saturday, January 14. Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers How To Watch. Date: Saturday, January...
Yardbarker
Top 49ers Players vs Seahawks to Watch in Wild Card Game
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card round. The two teams have played each other twice already, but now is when it matters the most. There are a lot of 49ers players vs Seahawks to pay attention to, especially in a game expected to be played in heavy rain. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle this year, but that is no longer relevant. Here are three 49ers players vs Seahawks to watch for.
A look at Seahawks injury updates heading into Wild Card Weekend
The Seattle Seahawks are headed to the wild-card round of the playoffs with a couple of players dinged up after the toll of the regular season. Coach Pete Carroll was able to provide a number of injury updates during his afternoon press conference on Monday. Safety Ryan Neal, who was...
Seahawks Wild Card injury report: 4 players questionable vs. 49ers
The Seahawks have listed four players as questionable for Saturday’s playoff game against the 49ers: Phil Haynes, DeeJay Dallas, Xavier Crawford and Shelby Harris. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Dallas and Harris should both be good to play. The team will also be getting safety Ryan Neal back after he missed last week’s game with a knee injury.
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Betting edges on Seahawks-49ers, more
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend is here! The slate has some great matchups in store, including the Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers on FOX and the FOX Sports App. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for the first weekend of the playoffs. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
Texans head coach search could take 2-3 weeks, says GM Nick Caserio
Between the coaching carousel, everything that led up to Deshaun Watson’s departure, and serious concerns about the front office stability, there is a perception high-level candidates would shy away from this job.
CBS Sports
49ers-Seahawks weather for 2023 NFL playoffs: Potential for heavy rain during Super Wild Card Weekend game
Weather looks like it's going to be a factor in the Super Wild Card Weekend game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, which is set for 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. According to weather.com, there's "potential for heavy rainfall" during the...
Yardbarker
The Dallas Cowboys Should Be Worried This Weekend
The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in Wild Card Weekend. Dallas is coming into the game as the favorite, but Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris can’t seem to figure out why. Dallas has a bad track record away from their home stadium, and that could continue to haunt them.
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Dolphins prediction, odds, how to watch, live stream, start time: Model's top NFL Wild Card picks
The Buffalo Bills are ready to make their push towards a Super Bowl berth starting with their 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Josh Allen and company ended the season with an impressive 13-3 record and won seven consecutive games on their way to clinching the AFC East. Division-rival Miami ended its 2022 campaign 9-8 and lost five games in a row before defeating the New York Jets in Week 18. Each team has one win against each other this season entering the NFL playoffs 2023.
Comments / 0