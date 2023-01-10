ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

hellogeorgetown.com

BBB Tip: Preparing for Situational Scams in 2023

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas. Every year, scammers and con artists capitalize on national, international and local situations to steal consumers’ personal information, time and money. While many scams reported to Better Business Bureau (BBB) are prevalent year-round,...
TEXAS STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Woman scams investors out of $600 million

What would you do if all your hard earned money got stolen from you in the blink of an eye?. Elizabeth HolmesPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. In the early 2000s, Elizabeth Holmes was a dropout of Stanford University and a self-made billionaire. She had just created Theranos, an innovative company that combined her love for science with her charisma to convince investors to invest in her company. But something went wrong: The machines they created weren't working properly but she kept them going by lying about it and using other labs to do their tests. Eventually Wall Street Journal found out about the fraud and the investors realized they had been lied to; at one point they sued Theranos for $2 billion dollars!
The Independent

Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023

People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
1070 KHMO-AM

New Facebook Scam Hitting Tri-States Gets Warning from BBB

Facebook users there is a new scam that the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of. Social media can be a fun place, but also can be dangerous. The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users of a scam that is hitting the Tri-States focusing on the Quincy buy-and-sell groups. This is how the scam works.
QUINCY, MO
MarketRealist

Beware: These 15 States Have the Highest Income Tax

During tax season, Americans need to consider federal taxes as well as state taxes. There are a few states in which no state income tax is required, and those states make up revenue from other sources. As you prepare your tax returns, here are the 15 states with the highest income tax rates for 2022.
COLORADO STATE
MarketRealist

12 Million Americans Get Another Tax Refund — Who Qualifies?

If you qualified for a tax break on unemployment benefits for the 2020 tax year, you may be among the 12 million Americans getting new refunds. The Internal Revenue Service announced in a press release last week that it had completed corrections to 2020 tax returns. Here's why you might get one of the IRS's 12 million tax refunds for 2020.
The Detroit Free Press

IRS tax season to begin Jan. 23: What to know about smaller refunds

Many people who love to file their taxes as soon as possible — aiming to get their hands on tax refund cash as quickly as they can — will be happy that the Internal Revenue Service soon will begin accepting and processing individual income tax returns as of Jan. 23. The IRS "Free File" system will open online on Friday where participating tax providers will accept completed returns and hold them until they can be filed...
money.com

The IRS Focused on Auditing Low-Income Earners Over Millionaires Last Year: Report

More money, more problems, right? Not with the IRS, according to a new report that suggests the wealthy overwhelmingly escape audits. Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), a nonprofit data and research gathering organization, found in a review of monthly IRS management reports that only 1 in 100 millionaires was audited by an IRS revenue agent last year. Out of the 703,576 tax returns filed in 2022 reporting an income of at least $1 million, roughly 689,000 faced no IRS inquiry.
NBC Los Angeles

12 Million People Got a Refund From the IRS for a Tax Break on 2020 Unemployment Benefits

The IRS said Friday that it had finished issuing refunds to people who qualified for a federal tax break on up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020. The American Rescue Plan Act offered the tax break. President Joe Biden signed the law in March 2021, after many people had already filed their 2020 returns.
Money

Here's When the Tax Filing Season Starts in 2023 (and How to Get Your Refund ASAP)

Breaking news: Tax season is finally almost here. The IRS announced Thursday that it will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns on Jan. 23. In a news release, the agency said it predicts over 168 million individual income tax returns will be filed. It also promised better customer service — namely, thousands of more phone reps and in-person staffers who can help taxpayers with their questions.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mark Stone

Work from Home Scams Can Cost You Big

Could you find yourself in jail after being hired through an online work-from-home ad? It has been known to happen. Most people know by now that online scams are everywhere. A fast-growing type of scam seeks to cash in on those desiring to work from home. A scammer will post a "work from home" job that is simply too good to be true. Many will offer good money for only a few hours of work doing simplistic work like assembling candy boxes. Other ads will take the form of "Looking for a Personal Assistant" or something similar. Most are designed to either get you to send in an "application fee" or divulge personal information such as your bank account number for "direct deposit". With these types of scams, communications with the "employer" are almost exclusively online and usually last no more than a few days.
PYMNTS

Fifth Third Bank Speeds Tax Refunds With Early Pay Service

Fifth Third Bank will provide customers with their federal tax refund up to five days earlier. The bank said in a Monday (Jan. 9) press release that while the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reports that 90% of consumers who file electronically and choose to receive their refund via direct deposit get their refund in less than 21 days, Fifth Third Bank customers can get it in 16 days or less.

