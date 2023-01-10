The Ridgecrest Police Department is searching for two missing teens who were last seen separately on the same day but police say they may be together. September Merati and Cyrus Esch, both 15, were last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Merati was last seen near West Ridgecrest Boulevard and Esch was last seen near Burger King on North China Lake Boulevard.

