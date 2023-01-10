Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chamber closes 2022 with 'Sound Bites'
"Sound Bites" is a Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce feature giving local business people the chance to speak for 10 minutes each. The Dec. 13, 2021 meeting -- the final of the year -- featured several such speakers, although not everyone used the entire time allotted. Eric Le Barbe -- Oasis/CAPK.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Richard Buckreis
Richard Buckreis, a loving husband and father, passed away on Dec. 11, 2022 in his home located in Boron, CA. He was born on Dec. 26, 1957, to John and Catherine Buckreis in Altoona, PA. He is survived by his wife, Judith, and daughter, Ericka. As a child in an...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Jan. 10
Officer initiated activity at E Cottonwood Dr, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Citation. Occurred at City Of Ridgecrest on W California Av. . RP stating she lost her phone. . Disposition: Information. Received. 00:36 PATROL CHECK 2301110003. Officer initiated activity at Leroy Jackson Park, E French Av, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The shadow economy: 'When you are messing with human traffickers, you're messing with their income'
Human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery. It is a multi-billion dollar industry worldwide and is often referred to as the "shadow economy." It involves the exploitation of humans who are held against their will and are forced to do labor or sex acts. The victims are solicited through force, fraud, or coercion.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Catch the big one, collect $10,000
The Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce is not foolin’ around this year. The annual Lake Isabella fishing derby kicks off on April 1 and ends June 4. But the first two days of the derby could yield some lucky angler $10,000. “The $10,000 trout is only good for...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chief of police takes a hard look at local crime
Now that the New Year has arrived, The Daily Independent sat down and spoke with Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin about what kinds of crime that was reported in Ridgecrest during 2022. McLaughlin shared statistics for January through November as December totals were not yet calculated at the time of the interview.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Habit Burger Grill, Frosty Peaks Frozen Treats among new Ridgecrest projects
A new frozen yogurt place, an EV charging station with a drive-through coffee shop and a new burger grill are in the works for Ridgecrest. That's the word from a map of the city's economic development projects which was recently updated, according to Economic Development Analyst Megan McKenzie. McKenzie talked about new and continuing projects at the city's Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday at City Hall.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Police searching for two missing teens
The Ridgecrest Police Department is searching for two missing teens who were last seen separately on the same day but police say they may be together. September Merati and Cyrus Esch, both 15, were last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Merati was last seen near West Ridgecrest Boulevard and Esch was last seen near Burger King on North China Lake Boulevard.
Comments / 0