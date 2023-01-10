BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and nine vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday in southwest Bakersfield, police said. Bakersfield police officers set up the checkpoint Friday in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday. According to a release from the […]

