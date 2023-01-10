Read full article on original website
Inmate killed after alleged prison attack in Delano
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern Valley State Prison officials are investigating a death of an inmate as a homicide after allegedly attacked by three inmates. Officials said on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at around 6:29 p.m., 34-year-old Louis J. Bachicha was attacked by three other inmates, Victor M. Madero, Ricardo Nava and Edgar A. Castillo.
Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons
Inmate killed by 3 men at Kern Valley State Prison
Inmate dies after attack at Kern Valley State Prison
Throw-Away-the-Key Prison Sentence for Porterville Child Predator
Some criminals are so vile and dangerous and their crimes so despicable that a judge stares them in the eye and hands down a throw-away-the-key prison sentence. That’s what serial child molester Armando Martinez, 37, got Thursday from Judge Melinda Reed in Department 6 of Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia.
2 arrested on suspicion of DUI, 9 vehicles impounded in Friday night checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and nine vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday in southwest Bakersfield, police said. Bakersfield police officers set up the checkpoint Friday in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday. According to a release from the […]
2 arrested in domestic violence incident in Bakersfield trailer park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after being called to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park on Union Avenue. According to the KCSO, when deputies arrived they approached a man who ran and barricaded himself inside the residence. The deputies then issued […]
Man convicted in 2003 slaying of Bakersfield woman seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Yolanda Ann Espinoza opened the door to two people in June 2003 after they asked for a glass of water and the use of her phone. Espinoza, 46, was later found dead with multiple stab wounds and a plastic bag tied around her head. Cause of death was suffocation. Lonny Lorenzo […]
Man killed in Wible Road shooting, police say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night following a shooting on Wible Road, according to Bakersfield police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wible Road. One man was found at the scene with […]
Man gets suspended sentence, year in jail in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Driving with a tinted front windshield, Alexis Leon told police he couldn’t see a woman crossing the road as he drove in south Bakersfield the night of June 21. But authorities say Leon committed several crimes in the crash that killed 63-year-old Kuldip Kaur. He left the scene, for one, and […]
2 arrests for making ghost guns in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms, materials, and equipment for the manufacture of ‘ghost guns’ during a search warrant, Porterville police officials say. According to the authorities, on Thursday, at around 1:40 p.m., the Porterville Department of Special Investigations Unit assisted the Tulare County TARGET task force […]
Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
Two arrested for driving under the influence
Of those, two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, 15 were cited for either driving without a license or a suspended one.
Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
Man gets 3 years in Pelezzio Reception Venue shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received three years in prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to two felonies in connection to a shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue. Anthony Felix, 23, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon. He has prior convictions for stalking, gang […]
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for gang-related deadly shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A gang member was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for his role in a gang-related shooting murder on Jan. 9, 2022. Adan Martinez, 19, plead no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation. A count of first-degree murder was dismissed, according to court records.
Bodycam footage: Man flees with handgun, deputies open fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco on Nov. 27. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy-involved shooting took place after a short pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash at Magnolia and Gromer avenues. The deputy-involved shooting happened when the passenger of the […]
KCSO review board says officer-involved shooting was within department policy
The Kern County Sheriff's Department Critical Incident Review Board has released bodycam footage from the incident.
Driver killed in Highway 223 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man killed Thursday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 223 has been identified. Diego Armando Ramirez, 27, died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. east of Rockpile Road. The CHP says Ramirez, traveling west, made an unsafe […]
