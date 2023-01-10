ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

Inmate killed after alleged prison attack in Delano

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern Valley State Prison officials are investigating a death of an inmate as a homicide after allegedly attacked by three inmates. Officials said on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at around 6:29 p.m., 34-year-old Louis J. Bachicha was attacked by three other inmates, Victor M. Madero, Ricardo Nava and Edgar A. Castillo.
DELANO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons

January 13, 2023 - DELANO – Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) officials are investigating the death of Louis J. Bachicha as a homicide after he was attacked by three other incarcerated persons on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. At approximately 6:29 p.m., officers responded when incarcerated persons Victor M. Madero,...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Inmate dies after attack at Kern Valley State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison died Thursday following an attack by three others in custody, according to prison officials. Guards quickly disrupted the 6:30 p.m. assault of Louis J. Bachicha in a prison dayroom, according to a release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Bachicha, 34, was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Throw-Away-the-Key Prison Sentence for Porterville Child Predator

Some criminals are so vile and dangerous and their crimes so despicable that a judge stares them in the eye and hands down a throw-away-the-key prison sentence. That’s what serial child molester Armando Martinez, 37, got Thursday from Judge Melinda Reed in Department 6 of Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

2 arrested in domestic violence incident in Bakersfield trailer park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after being called to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park on Union Avenue. According to the KCSO, when deputies arrived they approached a man who ran and barricaded himself inside the residence. The deputies then issued […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Wible Road shooting, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night following a shooting on Wible Road, according to Bakersfield police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wible Road. One man was found at the scene with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets suspended sentence, year in jail in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Driving with a tinted front windshield, Alexis Leon told police he couldn’t see a woman crossing the road as he drove in south Bakersfield the night of June 21. But authorities say Leon committed several crimes in the crash that killed 63-year-old Kuldip Kaur. He left the scene, for one, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrests for making ghost guns in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms, materials, and equipment for the manufacture of ‘ghost guns’ during a search warrant, Porterville police officials say. According to the authorities, on Thursday, at around 1:40 p.m., the Porterville Department of Special Investigations Unit assisted the Tulare County TARGET task force […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 3 years in Pelezzio Reception Venue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received three years in prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to two felonies in connection to a shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue. Anthony Felix, 23, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon. He has prior convictions for stalking, gang […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for gang-related deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A gang member was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for his role in a gang-related shooting murder on Jan. 9, 2022. Adan Martinez, 19, plead no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation. A count of first-degree murder was dismissed, according to court records.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bodycam footage: Man flees with handgun, deputies open fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco on Nov. 27. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy-involved shooting took place after a short pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash at Magnolia and Gromer avenues. The deputy-involved shooting happened when the passenger of the […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Driver killed in Highway 223 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man killed Thursday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 223 has been identified. Diego Armando Ramirez, 27, died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. east of Rockpile Road. The CHP says Ramirez, traveling west, made an unsafe […]
ARVIN, CA

