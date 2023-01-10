‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Finale: Who Were the Couples That Left the Deserted Island Together?

The Netflix dating series Single’s Inferno Season 2 had fans easily speculating some of the couples that would leave the island together. Some fan-favorite couples were easy to spot , but it also meant some contestants would be left standing alone. During the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale, fans were biting their nails to see if Jong-woo won over Seul-ki or if So-e and Se-jun were one of the perfect couples. One of the last couples to leave Inferno left fans and the hosts in shock.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno Season 2 .]

So-e and Han-bin in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 finale | via Netflix

Seo-eun and Yoong-jae were one of the main couples from the get-go

It was clear that Yoong-jae only had eyes for Seo-eun since arriving on the island. At first, he was a favorite among the female contestants. But it also led to turmoil as So-e was left brokenhearted more than once on Single’s Inferno Season 2 . As the dating series progressed, fans knew Seo-eun and Yoong-jae were endgame. They ended up going to Paradise together twice, and Seo-eun was even seen wearing his button-up shirt.

But Han-bin also showed an interest in her and went to Paradise with her. But unlike Yoong-jae, Han-bin was never aggressive in his pursuit of her. During the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale, fans were not as surprised when Han-bin joined Yoong-jae in Seo-eun’s finale decision. Both of the male contestants’ ambitions were drastically different.

‘No matter what you decide, it’ll be the right choice, and I’ll support your decision,” said Han-bin to Seo-eun. Yoong-jae, on the other hand, exclaimed, “Seo-eun, leave Inferno with me.” Seo-eun tells Yoong-jae she is happy about the memories they created together. But she thanks Han-bin for his kindness and his bright personality. In the end, she extends her hand to Yoong-jae. They become the second round of couples to leave the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale.

So-e and Se-jun were the favorite out of all couples during the ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 finale

The Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale ended as fans had hoped for Se-jun and So-e . Se-jun was the last to arrive on Inferno when So-e felt lost in her feelings after letting go of Yoong-jae. His caring heart quickly zeroed in on So-e and her inherent kindness toward him on his first day. For that reason, he chose her for their first date to Paradise. Fans quickly realized that So-e showed a side to herself she was never able to and felt comfortable with Se-jun.

He also clarified his feelings for her in Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2 . So-e was constantly on his mind and wanted to give her an escape from the inner turmoil she was experiencing. Their chemistry was through the roof and delightful to see.

Before the grand finale, Se-jun revealed more of his heart when he told So-e that he understood she was having a hard time and worried about her. It was no surprise when Se-jun picked So-e during the finale. Fans jumped in glee when she thanked him for saving her and left with him. So-e and Se-jun were the first couples to leave the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale.

Seul-ki makes the surprising decision of picking Jong-woo during the ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 finale

Fans knew Seul-ki would have difficulty deciding between her feelings for Jong-woo and Jin-young. Both have captured her interest in different ways since the start of the dating series. From the get-go, Jong-woo had his heart set on Seul-ki , catered to her feelings, and never pressured her. There is no denying that his kindness was a dominating factor for Seul-ki.

But fans could not deny that Seul-ki had sizzling chemistry with Jin-young since going to Paradise. There was one issue. Unlike Jong-woo, he never let Seul-ki feel confident in his feelings for her. Even the hosts of Single’s Inferno Season 2 noticed she needed validation. As the couples are made during Single’s Inferno Season 2, Jin-young fooled fans for a second.

Both Dong-woo and Jong-woo went to stand next to Seul-ki. But Jin-young stunned the hosts and the other contestants when he stood next to Nadine for some time. He wanted to say goodbye and tell her, “I’ll always support you until your dreams come true.” He then joined the other men in the fight to win Seul-ki’s heart.

The last couple to leave the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale was a surprise . Seul-ki picked Jong-woo to leave the island with. Her decisions shocked everyone and brought the hosts to tears. In her interview, Seul-ki decided based on the fact that she wanted someone who liked her from the start and broke the standards she had set for herself. She wanted to pick Jong-woo first for a change. Fans can agree that even Jin-young realized he was too late in expressing his feelings to Seul-ki.

Single’s Inferno Season 2 is available on Netflix .