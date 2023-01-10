Karen Gillan Shares Video She Took ‘Many Steps to Hide’ in Attempt to Get Verified on TikTok

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Karen Gillan wants TikTok to verify her so badly she went deep into her video archives to prove her identity. Watch the old video she previously took “many steps to hide from the world” in an attempt to get verified on TikTok.

Karen Gillan | Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Nebula actor is verified on other social media platforms

Aside from TikTok, Gillan is verified on several other social media platforms. Her Instagram, @karengillan, is active and verified, with her most recent post on Jan. 5, 2023. Her Twitter, which operates under the same handle, is also verified. She’s also fairly active there, but not as active as she is on Instagram. Gillan is even verified on Facebook, but that social media account is her least active.

Karen Gillan shares old lip-syncing video to prove her identity

Gillan first posted to TikTok on Nov. 21, 2022. But the actor recently started a campaign to get verified.

Since Jan. 6, 2023, Gillan has been trying to get the attention of whoever is in charge of verification. In her first post titled “Reason #1 TikTok should verify me,” Gillan showed her face hoping that was enough proof for verification.

In her second attempt at verification, Gillan shared a video she has taken “many steps to hide from the world.” The clip shows a teenage Gillan lip-syncing Jennifer Lopez’s “My Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista are the only ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast members verified on TikTok

Many of Gillan’s fellow Guardians co-stars aren’t verified on TikTok either, including Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldaña, Chris Pratt, and Sean Gunn. However, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista are verified on the platform.

Related

Karen Gillan’s American Accent Comes in Handy With Spam Callers

Diesel’s account only has one post from October 2020. On the other hand, Bautista is very active on TikTok, with his most recent post on Jan. 6, 2023.

How do celebrities like Karen Gillan get verified on TikTok?

According to TikTok , earning that blue check mark that symbolizes a verified account requires the user to be “authentic, unique, and active.” Verified accounts let users know they’re watching content generated from the “real deal” instead of a parody or fan account.

Celebrities have to be active within the last six months and represent a real business, person, or entity to get verified on TikTok. The account also has to be complete with a bio, profile picture, name, and at least one video post. Another step to achieving verification is proving the account is notable and secure.

Per the site, here’s how celebrities like Gillan have to request verification of their TikTok account: Open the TikTok app and tap Profile, then Menu, then Settings and Privacy. From there, go to Manage account, then Verification. This will prompt the application to open, where an application for verification can be submitted.