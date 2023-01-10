ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

Thatcher’s Jenny Howard appointed to ADOT Board

THATCHER — The Gila Valley finally has a voice when it comes to road improvements and repairs. As one of his last actions before leaving office, former Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Thatcher Town Council member Jenny Howard to serve as the Dist. 4 representative on the Arizona Department of Transportation Board.
THATCHER, AZ
Jail Booking Report for January 3 – 9

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Jan. 3 – 9, 2023. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. January...
Crash leads to multiple drug charges

GRAHAM COUNTY — An Eden man is facing numerous drug charges following a two-vehicle crash. The incident occurred Dec. 27 on Safford Bryce Road. Westly Colvin told Graham County Sheriff’s deputies he was traveling westbound when an eastbound vehicle came into his lane. Colvin said he was unable to avoid the vehicle, as his steering wheel locked.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ

