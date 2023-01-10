Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Patrick Mahomes becomes co-owner of KC Current
The team adds to Mahomes' long list of business investments.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Patrick Mahomes comments on potential AFC Championship scenario
A neutral site may host the 2023 AFC Championship Game due to very unique circumstances. If Kansas City plays Buffalo in the AFC Championship, then the game won’t be held at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills didn’t play a full 18-game season this year. That, of course, was due to the fact that their game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes comments on potential AFC Championship scenario appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title
NEW YORK — (AP) — Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills' Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position. The Kansas City Chiefs are hiring and it’s a dream position for any die-hard fan. According to a press release, the organization is looking to fill the role of Chiefs Ritual Officer and the perks are kind of amazing.
Chiefs QB Mahomes joins ownership group for NWSL team
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the ownership group of the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was one of the founding owners of the team, along with Angie and Chris Long of Kansas City-based Palmer Square Capital Management. “We are so...
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
The KC Current announced this morning that is has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially has a stake in the NWSL after joining wife Brittany as co-owner of the Kansas City Current.
Podcast: Who is ideal opponent for Kansas City Chiefs in next round of NFL playoffs?
The Chiefs would seem to match up with some teams better than others in the AFC playoffs. Here’s who they should want to play.
NFL selects Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship matchup
A potential AFC Championship game between the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills and No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs would take place in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday.
Giants players recall infamous 'boat picture' ahead of long-awaited return to NFL playoffs
Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr. and other Giants players flew to Florida ahead of a January 2017 playoff game and posted a shirtless photo aboard a yacht with celebrities.
McDermott hailed for leading Bills through emotional week
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is drawing praise for the vulnerability and poise he showed in helping guide his team through an emotionally draining week. McDermott became the face and voice of the franchise in the aftermath of safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. Those who know McDermott are not surprised. Former William & Mary coach Jimmye Laycock knew the Bills were in good hands under his former player.
Patrick Mahomes joins the ownership team of the NWSL's KC Current, alongside his wife Brittany
Patrick Mahomes will add a women's soccer team to his investment portfolio as it was announced he is now a part owner of the KC Current of the National Women's Soccer League.
SHARE VIDEOS/PICTURES: Show us your Kansas City Chiefs pride!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs begin another playoffs push to the Super Bowl. Show us your Chiefs pride through pictures and videos. Upload and see other Chiefs fans.
