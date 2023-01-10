Read full article on original website
Holland Police Log January 11-12, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Tuesday High School Hoops Scoreboard; Hope to Host Calvin Men, Adrian Women Tonight
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 11, 2023) – In high school basketball along the Lakeshore last night, these scores:. Bangor boys 62, Black River 60 (overtime) West Ottawa girls 55, Hudsonville 51 (overtime) Muskegon girls 55, Zeeland East 22. Potter’s House Christian girls 48, Saugatuck 37. Parchment girls 54, Fennville...
Hope Splits Pair of Home Hoops Games; GVSU Basketball Hosts Wayne State Tonight
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 12, 2023) – Hope split a pair of basketball games at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland last night. In the opener, Jada Garner scored 14 points as the Flying Dutch rolled past visiting Adrian 91-45. Visiting Calvin held the Flying Dutchmen to just 13 first half points and got 23 points from Uchenna Egekeze during an 81-49 victory in the nightcap. Hope’s teams are at Albion for games against the Britons on Saturday afternoon, with coverage beginning at 2:30 PM for the women’s contest on 99 7/1450 WHTC, and around 5 PM for the men’s match on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Macatawa Bank Announces New Chief Wealth Management Officer
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 11, 2023) – A native of West Michigan, Susan Vogel-Vanderson brings deep experience and passion to helping people achieve their financial goals. “At its core, our business is designed to ‘take care of’ the wealth management needs of individuals, multi-generational families, and closely- held businesses,” she says. “We use a holistic approach, providing sophisticated, comprehensive services delivered by an experienced, multi-disciplinary team of West Michigan professionals. We collaborate with clients and their external advisors to design customized strategies that meet today’s needs and fund tomorrow’s dreams. We live here. We understand what makes West Michigan unique and tailor our services accordingly.”
Suspect in Monday Barricade Incident on North Side Arraigned
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 11, 2023) – An 82-year-old Holland man remains in the Ottawa County Jail after a Tuesday arraignment on unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault charges stemming from a Monday afternoon barricade at a North Side business. Following a video hearing, Holland District Court Judge Juanita Bocanegra...
Waterfront Holland Project Update Highlights Council Work-Study Session Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 11, 2023) – The next step in the changing of the southern and eastern shorelines of Lake Macatawa could be seen on Wednesday night. During the Holland City Council’s biweekly work-study session, members of the governing panel will be briefed by City Manager Keith Van Beek and others on a full history and context of the process to date, an evaluation of the proposal as compared to the Waterfront Holland documents, a description of the mechanisms to develop and finance the various public and private amenities, a review of a “term sheet” that outlines the basic terms for an eventual Redevelopment Agreement to implement the Waterfront vision, and finally the proposed ballot language that Council would need to approve before placing it before voters.
Latest Waterfront Holland Plans Discussed; May 2 Ballot Question Possible
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 12, 2023) – Another step in the reshaping of the Lake Macatawa shoreline in Holland could be taken next week. During last night’s work-study session, City Council members looked at the latest developments in the Waterfront Holland project. Geenen DeKock Properties has proposed building hotels, a cruise ship marina, mixed use buildings and public waterfront access at the Verplank Dock site off of West 8th Street, adjacent to Boatwerks Restaurant. To do this, a proposed land swap of the site with the publicly-owned DeYoung power plant site off of Pine Avenue, which would then house the Verplank Dock facilities, would need to become reality, and under the city charter, such a transaction needs voter approval by no less than a 60 percent margin. Should that approval come, GDK officials say that the project would take about five years to complete, with an annual economic impact of 20 million dollars forecasted.
Crash Involving a School Bus Ties Up US-31 Traffic
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 12, 2023) –Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury traffic crash Thursday morning in the southbound lanes of US-31 at Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township. Preliminary investigation at the scene showed that a West Ottawa Public School bus...
