Read full article on original website
Related
38 Students Transfer Due To Teacher Vacancies
Thirty-eight families so far have chosen to move their students out of a West Rock magnet school and to another city public school that has more teachers on staff. That’s the latest with teacher vacancies and student transfers at Brennan-Rogers Magnet School on Wilmot Road. In response to an...
Principal: Chippewa Elementary School student brought ‘inappropriate item’ to class
The incident happened on Wednesday, and the district says they notified police the same day.
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Upworthy
Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
Teacher shortfall means some are unable to enroll in preschool
There are not enough teachers to support the high demand for preschool enrollment, leading to some students having their education put on hold.
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7K
One mother is outraged after a Texas school district tries to charge her an astronomical fee to have data on bullying between the years 2015 and 2022. Her son has been a victim of ongoing bullying and she wants answers.
House committee advances "universal school meal" bill, providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger."This is the way to make sure that kids are fed," Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, told lawmakers. "We don't ask children to pay for a ride on the bus. We don't ask them to pay for a lot of things, and a meal should be one of the things that they can count on."A COVID-era...
Judge: North Alabama school superintendent could be removed, decisions undone if hiring flawed
A judge on Tuesday for the second time warned Hartselle City Schools that its contract with a new superintendent and any significant actions the superintendent takes could cause problems if the court rules the school board’s hiring process was flawed. Brian Clayton took office as the head of the...
Parents Are Furious After ‘Woke’ School Bans Sarcasm in the Classroom
Parents have criticized a school for being too "woke" after the administration decided to forbid educators from employing sarcasm in the classroom. As part of a "Guide to Assist Staff" training program, the Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire, England, banned the use of irony as a means of expressing contempt towards students.
Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to require high schools to offer remedial courses
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would require high schools to better prepare students who are not reaching performance benchmarks.
Bracing for a Tidal Wave of Unnecessary Special Education Referrals
We have devoted our careers to ensuring students with disabilities can access the same opportunities as their non-disabled peers. The specially designed instruction and related services essential to providing a “free appropriate public education” are critical to the success of students with disabilities. However, amid disturbing data emerging about disruptions to student learning associated with […]
Pa. school board approves policy limiting what teachers can display and discuss in class
A policy that has just been approved by a school board seems to be the center of attention. After months of heated debate, a controversial school policy that would limit what teachers can discuss and display in classrooms was passed by the Central Bucks school board Tuesday night, reports said.
Students upset by closure of Allapattah Wynwood private school
MIAMI - A middle of the year shock for dozens of students after their school abruptly closed its doors. Lawyers for Allapattah Wynwood School a letter to parents on December 20th saying that on December 23rd the school would be closed until further notice. The letter cited a change in staff along with key information and equipment necessary to give kids the proper education, which was missing. When parents and students returned to the school on Monday after the holiday break, they found the doors locked. About 150 students attend the private school. Instead of instruction, students and...
Build respect and teach the teacher: five back-to-school tips for parents of children with disabilities
Equal access to education has been a hard-won right. As a teacher and parent I understand that while laws might demand the inclusion of all children, achieving this is not always easy. To help relieve some anxiety, here are my five top tips for starting the school year off right.
PCPS School Choice Application Window Now Open Until Feb. 15
The PCPS school choice application window is now open until Feb. 15. This is your opportunity to apply for magnet schools, career academies, and other programs for the 2023-24 school year. We’ll also be hosting a series of showcases (starting tomorrow) so you can find out more about your school...
Comments / 0