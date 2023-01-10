ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Haven Independent

38 Students Transfer Due To Teacher Vacancies

Thirty-eight families so far have chosen to move their students out of a West Rock magnet school and to another city public school that has more teachers on staff. That’s the latest with teacher vacancies and student transfers at Brennan-Rogers Magnet School on Wilmot Road. In response to an...
Briana B.

School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Upworthy

Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

House committee advances "universal school meal" bill, providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger."This is the way to make sure that kids are fed," Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, told lawmakers. "We don't ask children to pay for a ride on the bus. We don't ask them to pay for a lot of things, and a meal should be one of the things that they can count on."A COVID-era...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ceebla Cuud

Parents Are Furious After ‘Woke’ School Bans Sarcasm in the Classroom

Parents have criticized a school for being too "woke" after the administration decided to forbid educators from employing sarcasm in the classroom. As part of a "Guide to Assist Staff" training program, the Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire, England, banned the use of irony as a means of expressing contempt towards students.
The 74

Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten

This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
The 74

Bracing for a Tidal Wave of Unnecessary Special Education Referrals

We have devoted our careers to ensuring students with disabilities can access the same opportunities as their non-disabled peers. The specially designed instruction and related services essential to providing a “free appropriate public education” are critical to the success of students with disabilities. However, amid disturbing data emerging about disruptions to student learning associated with […]
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Miami

Students upset by closure of Allapattah Wynwood private school

MIAMI - A middle of the year shock for dozens of students after their school abruptly closed its doors. Lawyers for Allapattah Wynwood School a letter to parents on December 20th saying that on December 23rd the school would be closed until further notice. The letter cited a change in staff along with key information and equipment necessary to give kids the proper education, which was missing. When parents and students returned to the school on Monday after the holiday break, they found the doors locked. About 150 students attend the private school. Instead of instruction, students and...
Lakeland Gazette

PCPS School Choice Application Window Now Open Until Feb. 15

The PCPS school choice application window is now open until Feb. 15. This is your opportunity to apply for magnet schools, career academies, and other programs for the 2023-24 school year. We’ll also be hosting a series of showcases (starting tomorrow) so you can find out more about your school...

