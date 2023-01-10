Read full article on original website
ALBRECHT INTRODUCES TWO ABORTION RELATED BILLS IN UNICAMERAL
THE LEGISLATIVE PROCESS HAS STARTED FOR THE LATEST ATTEMPT TO RESTRICT ABORTION IN NEBRASKA. STATE SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT OF THURSTON HAS ANNOUNCED HER INTENT TO INTRODUCE TWO BILLS. ONE CALLED THE “NEBRASKA HEARTBEAT ACT” WOULD REQUIRE DOCTORS TO PERFORM AN ULTRASOUND TO TEST FOR A FETAL HEARTBEAT AND BAN ABORTIONS...
REYNOLDS SWORN IN TO NEW TERM AS GOVERNOR
KIM REYNOLDS HAS TAKEN THE OATH OF OFFICE TO BEGIN HER SECOND FULL TERM AS IOWA’S GOVERNOR. REYNOLDS HAS BEEN IOWA’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE FOR MORE THAN FIVE-AND-A-HALF YEARS. SHE TOOK OVER IN MID-2017 AFTER GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD RESIGNED TO BECOME AMBASSADOR OF CHINA, AND NOW HAS WON TWO STATEWIDE RACES ON HER OWN.
In Condition of the State speech, Gov. Reynolds boldly pushes for changes unpopular with most Iowans
During her Condition of the State Speech on Tuesday night, Gov. Kim Reynolds called on the newly expanded Republican majorities in both houses of the Iowa Legislature to ignore critics, including the media and “so-called experts,” and push to eliminate state regulations and agencies she considers unnecessary, increase protection for doctors sued for malpractice and reduce expenses for their insurance companies, and divert tax money from public schools to private schools.
