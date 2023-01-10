DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: Sunday morning is beginning considerably warmer than yesterday across all of Central Iowa thanks to a strong southerly wind increasing across the state. Temperatures are in the low-to-mid 30s. This is all ahead of a deepening and potent upper level storm system plowing into the Southwest U.S. early this morning. The southerly winds will continue today ahead of a deepening low pressure on the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies as our storm system organizes further. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sun possible this morning, then completely overcast by later this afternoon into tonight.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO