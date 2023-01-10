UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 12, 2023) – Hope split a pair of basketball games at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland last night. In the opener, Jada Garner scored 14 points as the Flying Dutch rolled past visiting Adrian 91-45. Visiting Calvin held the Flying Dutchmen to just 13 first half points and got 23 points from Uchenna Egekeze during an 81-49 victory in the nightcap. Hope’s teams are at Albion for games against the Britons on Saturday afternoon, with coverage beginning at 2:30 PM for the women’s contest on 99 7/1450 WHTC, and around 5 PM for the men’s match on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.

