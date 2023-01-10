ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Hope Splits Pair of Home Hoops Games; GVSU Basketball Hosts Wayne State Tonight

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 12, 2023) – Hope split a pair of basketball games at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland last night. In the opener, Jada Garner scored 14 points as the Flying Dutch rolled past visiting Adrian 91-45. Visiting Calvin held the Flying Dutchmen to just 13 first half points and got 23 points from Uchenna Egekeze during an 81-49 victory in the nightcap. Hope’s teams are at Albion for games against the Britons on Saturday afternoon, with coverage beginning at 2:30 PM for the women’s contest on 99 7/1450 WHTC, and around 5 PM for the men’s match on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Crash Involving a School Bus Ties Up US-31 Traffic

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 12, 2023) –Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury traffic crash Thursday morning in the southbound lanes of US-31 at Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township. Preliminary investigation at the scene showed that a West Ottawa Public School bus...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy