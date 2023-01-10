Read full article on original website
Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
Border officers in Arizona found more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in a train car coming from Mexico, authorities said.
"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army
The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings
He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Drug lord, trafficker, killer of wedding singers: How the ‘New Mouse’ followed in the bloody footsteps of his father El Chapo
Security forces in Mexico arrested the son of jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman during a pre-dawn raid on a remote Sinaloan village on Thursday, Mexican authorities say.Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman, 32, was taken into custody after a gunfight between federal authorities and Sinaloa Cartel in Jesus Maria, the Mexican defence secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval confirmed at a press conference on Thursday.According to US authorities, Guzman is a major manufacturer and trafficker of fentanyl and methamphetamine imported across the border.His arrest set off a night of terror in the Sinaloan state capital Culiacan as cartel members hijacked trucks and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’
Armed men took hostages, burned vehicles and stormed an airport in northern Mexico on Thursday after federal forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, one of the world’s most wanted cartel leaders and the son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The drug boss was...
El Chapo's Son ‘El Bebe’ Is the Weakest Link in the Sinaloa Cartel
Airports, highways, schools and offices across the state of Sinaloa ground to a halt Thursday morning when gunfire and explosions were felt across the city as the military descended on a house to find one man: Ovidio Guzmán — one of the sons of famed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Mexican army arrests 'El Tony Montana', brother of country's most wanted cartel boss
The brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss was arrested this week along with a cache of weapons and drugs in a move the Mexican army called a "forceful blow."
Once Title 42 expires Mexican drug cartels will gain complete control of our southwest border
Title 42 may expire on Wednesday. When that happens illegal alien arrests at the border could skyrocket to almost 20,000 per day. Joe Biden and his team are responsible for the chaos.
msn.com
Mexico offers blow-by-blow account of the deadly fight to arrest 'El Chapo' Guzman's son
The operation to detain Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, unleashed firefights that turned the northern Mexico city of Culiacan into a war zone, authorities said Friday. In a blow-by-blow description of the battles that killed 10 military personnel and 19 suspected...
Violence reported as El Chapo son Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez captured in Mexico ahead of Biden visit
Mexican authorities have captured Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez, a drug trafficker and one of former cartel leader El Chapo’s sons, unleashing a spate of violence in Mexico — just days before President Biden’s state visit to the country next week, according to reports. There were reports of violence Thursday throughout northwestern Mexico, where Guzmán-Lopez was captured, including at Culiacán International Airport, although The Post has not been able to verify this. The US Embassy in Mexico tweeted “Reports of gun fire in multiple locations.” Known as “El Raton” or the Rat, Guzmán-Lopez, 32, is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel once ruled by...
Biden is in Mexico City. His first action? Asking the Mexican president for help with fentanyl
Joe Biden kicks off the North American Leaders' Summit asking Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for help tackling the fentanyl crisis.
Mexican authorities find 5 dismembered bodies in bags near resort town
Mexican prosecutors say five dismembered bodies were recently found in bags near the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, a week after drug cartel violence escalated in the region.
Explainer-Why are migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in record numbers?
Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since he took office in January 2021 on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Mexico and after announcing new measures to reduce border crossings.
Jalopnik
Plane Passengers in Mexico Were Caught in a Gunfight Between the Cartel and Mexican Military
A passenger plane in Culiacán, Mexico took on gunfire moments before takeoff on Thursday as Mexican military captured the son of the notorious former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The former cartel boss’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, was not aboard the Aeromexico flight caught in the crossfire, but the plane in question was taxiing for takeoff when military planes landing on the airstrip nearby drew fire from the cartel, according to Reuters.
29 dead as arrest of El Chapo son sparks wave of violence in México’s Sinaloa
Ten of those killed were members of the Mexican Armed Forces and 19 belonged to the heavily armed criminal organizations.
Organized crime violence paralyzes Mexican stronghold of Sinaloa drug cartel
Organized crime paralyzed the western Mexico city of Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa drug cartel.
JESSE WATTERS: Cartels started a war with the Mexican government right in our backyard
Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses the violence and burning in Mexico from cartels after officials arrested Ovidio Guzman, El Chapo's son, on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Sinaloa, Mexico engulfed by violence, chaos after El Chapo son arrest, ahead of Biden visit to country
The region of Mexico where Ovidio Guzmán -- the son of jailed drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán -- was taken into custody has now been hit with violence.
Over 100 people missing from Mexican town where El Chapo's son was captured in fierce firefight: reports
Residents in the Mexican town where El Chapo's son was captured say that over 100 people are missing despite the government's claim no civilians were hurt in the raid.
