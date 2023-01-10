Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location
Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Great American Cookies Bakes Up New Garland Location
The dessert chain’s claim to fame is creating the Original Cookie Cake which dates all the way back to 1977
Dining Goodbye: Dallas Restaurants Struggle to Survive Pandemic Closures
The Dallas dining scene has recently seen a number of closures, with Seasons 52, Sugarfire Smokehouse, Sweetgreen, Tiki Loco, and Nuri Grill all shutting their doors for various reasons. Eater reports, Seasons 52, known for its low-calorie menu, closed its doors as the landlord of the mall decided not to renew the chain’s lease. Sugarfire Smokehouse closed due to its inability to make the business run, while Sweetgreen closed its location in Deep Ellum after opening new locations in other cities. Tiki Loco closed due to the impact of the pandemic, decreasing foot traffic in the neighborhood, and rising costs. Nuri Grill announced that it would close by the end of 2022 but a new steakhouse under the same name would open in Uptown in late summer 2023.
Don’t miss the best soup restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be as cold as it normally is in North Texas this time of the year, but it’ll cool down again at some point which will prove to be primetime to consume some delicious soup. Eating soup can be good for your health...
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?
I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's announces grand opening date for North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — After many months of anticipation from hot dog fans across the North Texas area, one of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has made it known when the Lone Star state will get to try some tasty new frankfurters. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for...
Union Bear plans expansion to downtown McKinney
The proposed Union Bear restaurant is located on the northwest side of the Historic McKinney Downtown Square. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Representatives of Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, shared plans for a new location in downtown McKinney at a Jan. 10 meeting of the McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: January 13-15
January 13, 7:30 p.m. | Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth. Nineties country crooners John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter will play as part of the 23-day Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Montgomery is known for buckle polishers like “I Love the Way You Love Me;” Carter for the ode to young love and Boone’s Farm (possibly), “Strawberry Wine.” Get tickets here.
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
Dallas BBQ staple ranked the best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant in Texas & among best in US
If you're any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.
dmagazine.com
Designer Chad Dorsey’s 2023 Home Trend Predictions
As any local weatherman or Magic 8 Ball will tell you, predictions are an inexact science. Try as you might, you’re sure to miss a scattered shower or love-connection query or two. The beauty of interior design, of course, is that there’s no real right or wrong—what’s on the horizon in one designer’s world may be in the rearview for another. (One man’s shagreen is another man’s shiplap, as it were.) Still, the start of another year begs questions of what’s new and what’s next? To get the answers, we turned to top local talents to share what they expect to see in 2023.
As more growth comes to Frisco, an 'old timer' is loving the new faces and places
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In Frisco, it would seem that economic growth is contagious – from new home communities to corporate headquarters and now entertainment options – the only question now seems to be, what's coming next?And proud 'old timer' Armando Baleerramos has been there for it all – when the darling of Collin County development was just farmland."I grew up in the fields, chopping cotton, picking cotton, I did it all," recalls Baleerramos, who says his family moved to the area from Indiana in search of farmwork when he was 9-months-old – and he never left."I been in that...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
WATCH: Garland-raised rapper Cush with a C performs exclusive song
If you are involved in the Dallas rap scene, chances are you have heard of Kevin Cushingberry Jr., also known as Cush with a C.
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
How North Texas farm is dealing with growing demand for eggs
DALLAS — Consumers continue to feel the weight of inflation at grocery stores across the country. The price of eggs is among items many shoppers are seeing a significant increase. However, economic experts believe the egg price situation isn’t your typical tale of inflation. “Egg prices are going...
