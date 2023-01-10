As any local weatherman or Magic 8 Ball will tell you, predictions are an inexact science. Try as you might, you’re sure to miss a scattered shower or love-connection query or two. The beauty of interior design, of course, is that there’s no real right or wrong—what’s on the horizon in one designer’s world may be in the rearview for another. (One man’s shagreen is another man’s shiplap, as it were.) Still, the start of another year begs questions of what’s new and what’s next? To get the answers, we turned to top local talents to share what they expect to see in 2023.

