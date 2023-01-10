ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location

Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Dining Goodbye: Dallas Restaurants Struggle to Survive Pandemic Closures

The Dallas dining scene has recently seen a number of closures, with Seasons 52, Sugarfire Smokehouse, Sweetgreen, Tiki Loco, and Nuri Grill all shutting their doors for various reasons. Eater reports, Seasons 52, known for its low-calorie menu, closed its doors as the landlord of the mall decided not to renew the chain’s lease. Sugarfire Smokehouse closed due to its inability to make the business run, while Sweetgreen closed its location in Deep Ellum after opening new locations in other cities. Tiki Loco closed due to the impact of the pandemic, decreasing foot traffic in the neighborhood, and rising costs. Nuri Grill announced that it would close by the end of 2022 but a new steakhouse under the same name would open in Uptown in late summer 2023.
DALLAS, TX
96.9 KISS FM

OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?

I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: January 13-15

January 13, 7:30 p.m. | Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth. Nineties country crooners John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter will play as part of the 23-day Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Montgomery is known for buckle polishers like “I Love the Way You Love Me;” Carter for the ode to young love and Boone’s Farm (possibly), “Strawberry Wine.” Get tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Designer Chad Dorsey’s 2023 Home Trend Predictions

As any local weatherman or Magic 8 Ball will tell you, predictions are an inexact science. Try as you might, you’re sure to miss a scattered shower or love-connection query or two. The beauty of interior design, of course, is that there’s no real right or wrong—what’s on the horizon in one designer’s world may be in the rearview for another. (One man’s shagreen is another man’s shiplap, as it were.) Still, the start of another year begs questions of what’s new and what’s next? To get the answers, we turned to top local talents to share what they expect to see in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

As more growth comes to Frisco, an 'old timer' is loving the new faces and places

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In Frisco, it would seem that economic growth is contagious – from new home communities to corporate headquarters and now entertainment options – the only question now seems to be, what's coming next?And proud 'old timer' Armando Baleerramos has been there for it all – when the darling of Collin County development was just farmland."I grew up in the fields, chopping cotton, picking cotton, I did it all," recalls Baleerramos, who says his family moved to the area from Indiana in search of farmwork when he was 9-months-old – and he never left."I been in that...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

How North Texas farm is dealing with growing demand for eggs

DALLAS — Consumers continue to feel the weight of inflation at grocery stores across the country. The price of eggs is among items many shoppers are seeing a significant increase. However, economic experts believe the egg price situation isn’t your typical tale of inflation. “Egg prices are going...
DALLAS, TX

