Miami, FL

French Montana Could Face Lawsuit Following Shooting In Miami

By Tony M. Centeno
 2 days ago
One of the victims who was injured during a shooting at French Montana's video shoot in Miami is planning to take legal action.

According to reports from NBC 6 and CBS Miami published on Monday, January 9, an attorney for blogger Carl Leon said that he and his client are currently locating other witnesses and victims while they prepare to file a lawsuit. So far, police have not been able to identify the alleged shooter. However, they did shift the blame on the multi-platinum rapper after they asserted that French nor his team obtained the proper permits to record a music video in Miami Gardens.

“Sometime during the break of one of the scenes, that’s when he heard gunshots," said attorney Josiah Graham. "He didn’t know what happened, like everyone else. He took off running. As he’s running, he fell at some point. When he gets up, he discovers he’s been shot."

Leon, who runs the Florida-based blog Rap Come Up, said that he was invited to attend the music video shoot. Once shots rang out during the production, bullets hit Leon in the stomach, hand and grazed his ear. The 25-year-old was one of nine other victims, including rapper Rob49 and one of French's bodyguards, who were rushed to the hospital after the shooting occurred. Fortunately, French Montana able to flee the scene without any injury.

After spending the past few days undergoing surgeries for his injuries, Leon and his lawyer are looking into filing a lawsuit to determine who will bare responsibility for the incident. They said French Montana could be named in the lawsuit. The Licking released a statement shortly after the shooting and said they were not aware about the video shoot in front of the restaurant. French also released a statement in which he prayed for the victims. In a separate statement to TMZ, French also denied responsibility and claimed there was no official music video shoot. The rapper said that he and his crew were "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

