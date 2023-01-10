ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

This Restaurant Has The Best Buffet In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you prefer piling your plate with multiple foods of your choice for every course, look no further than the restaurant with the best buffet in the entire state. This particular restaurant is not only extremely affordable, but offers options for the whole family.

According to a list compiled by Mashed , the restaurant with the best buffet in Wisconsin is North Country Steak Buffet in La Crosse. This buffet is also rated as one of the best in the country.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant with the best buffet in all of Wisconsin :

"At North Country Steak Buffet in La Crosse, Wisconsin, steak, chicken and other meats, and hearty sides are king. This country-style buffet is known for offering a wide array of options (though probably not the healthiest of options) at affordable prices. On the spread, you'll find a selection of hot buffet items, including a taco bar, cold salads, and their famous homemade soup, as well as a dessert bar. The crowning jewel is the grill, where you can order sirloin steaks and burgers, chicken, or pork chops, grilled to order. At just $14.99 for adults for dinner or Sunday brunch and $12.99 for lunch, this meal will cost you less than a single steak at most steakhouses."

For more information about the best buffets across the country visit Mashed.com .

