Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Erie County DA John Flynn speaks on Hochul’s State of the State, NYS gun laws
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was plenty to discuss regarding Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address on Tuesday, and Erie County District Attorney John Flynn joined News 4 at 4 to touch on some of the topics. Flynn discussed his thoughts on Hochul’s bail reform ideas as well as a Supreme Court ruling […]
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA).
Buffalo VA nurses address administration’s failure to properly prepare for holiday blizzard, chronic staffing issues
Nurses at the Buffalo VA Medical Center represented by the National Nurses United spoke Tuesday to bring to the public’s attention the hospital administration’s grievous failure to prepare for the deadly holiday blizzard. Read more here:
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next? | Blizzard deaths highlight racial divide
Of the 43 people who died in Erie County during Winter Storm Elliott, at least 20 victims were Black, 18 were White and one was Hispanic. Today we hear from two strong East Side voices asking why almost half were people of color, in a county that is only 13 percent Black. First up, Dave Debo talks with Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Then Thomas O’Neil White continues the conversation with attorney Karina Tefft of The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Jalonda Hill from the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition and Colored Girls Bike Too.
City of Lockport lose two Alderwomen in the same week
Lockport’s Common Council have lost two of their Alderwomen this week and as a result, combined with some reported illness, failed to meet quorum to vote on agenda items for the council’s scheduled business meeting on Wednesday.
Lockport family shares gut-wrenching wrongful death loss
As Governor Kathy Hochul looks ahead to the New Year, she has just under three weeks left, to sign a new law that would change the State's nearly-200 year-old wrongful death laws.
investigativepost.org
Tesla’s solar factory in Buffalo fizzles
Less than a quarter of the plant's workforce is engaged in solar-related manufacturing, and work stopped completely half of last year. As a result, there's been none of the promised spin-off development. When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans in 2013 for what is now Tesla’s factory in South Buffalo, he...
Bank of America shares plans for Buffalo branches closed since 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bank of America says it plans to reopen three Buffalo branches that have been closed since 2020 and one that closed last year, but it has not announced a timeline for doing so. Bank of America closed many Western New York financial centers during the pandemic....
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Walmart In Buffalo ‘Devastated By Ongoing Looting’?
A video shared on Facebook purports a Walmart in Buffalo, New York had allegedly been “devastated by ongoing looting” following a blizzard. The video shows a Philadelphia Walmart that was looted in 2020. A Walmart spokesperson denied any stores in Buffalo were looted during the blizzard. Fact Check:
Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
CompassCare has launched its own private investigation into the break in and firebombing against one of its locations Eggert Rd in Buffalo that happened in June of last year. They are partnering with the Thomas More Society, a law firm “dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, religious liberty, and election integrity.” CompassCare said it had cooperated with local law enforcement and federal investigators but CEO Jim Harden says that the FBI has not been “operating in good faith.” There have been 78 attacks on pro life centers in the last 6 months and not a single perpetrator has been arrested. Yet when a pro abortion center was vandalized there was an arrest within days. Jane’s Revenge, a pro abortion group that said it was angry over the overturn of Roe vs Wade, claimed responsibility for the attack and many others. “It is a sad day when private citizens are left to do the work of law enforcement,” Harden added.
YAHOO!
Teen daughter pleads guilty to killing mom in Greece
UPDATE (Jan. 11, 2023): An Arizona teenager this week admitted to fatally shooting her mother more than two years ago as she and her boyfriend pleaded guilty in court. Hannah Thomas, now 19, and Richard Avila, now 18, each pleaded guilty for first-degree manslaughter, a felony, for the December 2020 shooting death of Thomas' mother, Ottilia Piros, inside her Greece home, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. The pair is scheduled to be sentenced to 25 years in prison and 5 years post-release supervision in Youth Part court on Feb. 28.
Frustrated WNY customers can't complete TSA PreCheck enrollment
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Melanie and Mark Davis of Warsaw fumed at the IdentoGO location in West Seneca after making the long drive twice and again leaving without their TSA PreCheck enrollment complete. "We've knocked on the door," Mark said. "Other customers are knocking on the door." The door...
Insurance companies advise Kia theft victims to buy different cars
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The continuing issue of stealing Kia cars is still happening. It happened to Jacklyn Szymoniak. Her car was stolen early Monday morning and was later found 12 hours later in West Seneca. She loves her Kia, but her situation makes her consider a different kind of...
Man sentenced to 33 months in prison, threatened to kill Amherst police officers
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Getzville man was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison after threatening to kill Amherst police officers on social media.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
Lloyd the pit bull dies following battle with kidney failure
The Niagara SCPA announced on Facebook Wednesday that Lloyd, the beloved 12-year-old pit bull that stole the hearts of many Western New Yorkers, passed away.
Eleven Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 8
Eleven Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 18,968 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Friday six people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, two had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus. The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Sunday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 12.7% and the seven-day positivity rate was 9.5%. In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Sunday's daily positivity rate was 13.3%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 11.9%. Among the 894 people tested in the region on Sunday, 118 were positive.
Comments / 0