ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York

A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
LEWISTON, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo, What's Next? | Blizzard deaths highlight racial divide

Of the 43 people who died in Erie County during Winter Storm Elliott, at least 20 victims were Black, 18 were White and one was Hispanic. Today we hear from two strong East Side voices asking why almost half were people of color, in a county that is only 13 percent Black. First up, Dave Debo talks with Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Then Thomas O’Neil White continues the conversation with attorney Karina Tefft of The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Jalonda Hill from the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition and Colored Girls Bike Too.
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Tesla’s solar factory in Buffalo fizzles

Less than a quarter of the plant's workforce is engaged in solar-related manufacturing, and work stopped completely half of last year. As a result, there's been none of the promised spin-off development. When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans in 2013 for what is now Tesla’s factory in South Buffalo, he...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
LEWISTON, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

CompassCare has launched its own private investigation into the break in and firebombing against one of its locations Eggert Rd in Buffalo that happened in June of last year. They are partnering with the Thomas More Society, a law firm “dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, religious liberty, and election integrity.” CompassCare said it had cooperated with local law enforcement and federal investigators but CEO Jim Harden says that the FBI has not been “operating in good faith.” There have been 78 attacks on pro life centers in the last 6 months and not a single perpetrator has been arrested. Yet when a pro abortion center was vandalized there was an arrest within days. Jane’s Revenge, a pro abortion group that said it was angry over the overturn of Roe vs Wade, claimed responsibility for the attack and many others. “It is a sad day when private citizens are left to do the work of law enforcement,” Harden added.
BUFFALO, NY
YAHOO!

Teen daughter pleads guilty to killing mom in Greece

UPDATE (Jan. 11, 2023): An Arizona teenager this week admitted to fatally shooting her mother more than two years ago as she and her boyfriend pleaded guilty in court. Hannah Thomas, now 19, and Richard Avila, now 18, each pleaded guilty for first-degree manslaughter, a felony, for the December 2020 shooting death of Thomas' mother, Ottilia Piros, inside her Greece home, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. The pair is scheduled to be sentenced to 25 years in prison and 5 years post-release supervision in Youth Part court on Feb. 28.
GREECE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
BUFFALO, NY
TAPinto.net

Eleven Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 8

Eleven Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 18,968 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Friday six people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, two had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus. The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Sunday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 12.7% and the seven-day positivity rate was 9.5%. In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Sunday's daily positivity rate was 13.3%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 11.9%. Among the 894 people tested in the region on Sunday, 118 were positive.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy