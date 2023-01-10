ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Will Dan Snyder Sell? - 5 Things to Watch in Commanders Offseason

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
 2 days ago

The Washington Commanders offseason will be defined by whether or not Dan Snyder sells the team.

The Washington Commanders are kicking off another crucial offseason for the franchise.

After missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season, the Commanders face several challenges that could have severe consequences if they are not resolved.

Here's five things to look for in the Commanders offseason ...

Ride the QB Carousel Once Again

With last year's big offseason acquisition Carson Wentz failing to live up to expectations, the Commanders will be on the lookout for another quarterback this offseason.

Taylor Heinicke is a free agent who likely won't be back in Washington, while the team will also certainly cut Wentz with a $28 million cap hold for next season.

Sam Howell, who started Sunday's win against the Dallas Cowboys, is the only quarterback on the current roster under contract for 2023. However, his sample size is too small to automatically give him the Week 1 starting job in September.

There is enough upside with Howell that the team can forgo picking a quarterback in the draft this offseason, which likely means a veteran could join him.

Look for Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, or even Aaron Rodgers to be candidates to join Howell in DC.

Sign Daron Payne - or Franchise Tag?

Defensive tackle Daron Payne picked a good year to have his best season. The fifth-year pro out of Alabama recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks as he enters free agency this spring.

The Commanders drafted fellow Crimson Tide alumni Phidarian Mathis in the second round last season as a potential replacement for Payne, but he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.

That opened the door for Payne to have a massive season, and the Commanders are interested in re-signing him. That being said, his price may not fit the Commanders' price range, as the team also needs to set aside money for other players on the defensive line in subsequent years like Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

That could lead the Commanders to use the franchise tag on Payne, which could be worth around $19 million.

Shore Up Secondary

The cornerback room took a hit in the middle of the season with the declining play of William Jackson III, which ultimately led to a trade on Nov. 2 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Second-year pro Benjamin St-Juste stepped up, but the injury bug bit him towards the end of the season. The same can be said for safety Kam Curl, who missed five games this season due to injury.

There's a good chance the Commanders use an early draft pick on the secondary in this year's draft, even as early as the first round.

Optimize the O-Line

The offensive line allowed 48 sacks this season, seventh-most in the NFL. A large reason for that was the revolving door on the interior line, especially on the interior line.

Tackle Charles Leno Jr. was the only player to play every snap on offense this season.

With veteran guard Trai Turner hitting free agency, there's a good chance the Commanders utilize an early pick on an offensive lineman.

Will Snyder Sell?

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the franchise has nothing to do with the play on the field, but rather the business off of it.

Dan Snyder, who has owned the franchise since 1999, has reportedly been in discussions with potential buyers about selling the Commanders.

Snyder did not show up to the Commanders season finale against the Cowboys on Sunday , which could be a sign that he is checked out and ready to move on.

This comes after years of scandals, controversies and investigations surrounding him and the organization. His departure would certainly kickstart a new chapter for the franchise.

