wichitabyeb.com
Bill’s Charcoal Grill Revisited
It’s time to revisit one of my favorite spots in town, Bill’s Charcoal Grill. The restaurant has sat at the corner of 29th and Arkansas for decades and is one of the few restaurants in town to get a flavorful char-grilled burger. Let’s give them their due.
wichitabyeb.com
Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?
The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Gladiator Arcade and Pizzeria
The latest family-friendly restaurant to open is Gladiator Arcade & Pizzeria, located at 1930 S. Oliver. The new eatery features a pizza buffet and an arcade complete with prizes. They opened at the beginning of 2023 and we stopped by roughly a week after their grand opening date. =================. 1930...
New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation
About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
Dear foodie friends, so sorry to just now tell you of this Vietnamese deliciousness
Why would someone be so cruel as to tell you in detail about a dining extravaganza you missed? So you can start planning for next year’s repeat of the celebration.
WPD: One shot at downtown gas station
According to Wichita Police, one person is hurt after a shooting at a downtown gas station early Sunday morning.
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
Manager says beloved store is back at NewMarket Square but worries that not many know
A longtime NewMarket Square store has returned to the center at 21st and Maize Road, but the concern is not enough people know to keep the store in business.
adastraradio.com
A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook Benefits Salthawk Community Support January 21st
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Experience the delicious tastes of appetizers and entrees prepared and served by some of Hutchinson’s finest men. A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook will be held Saturday, January 21st, at 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center. Tickets are $40 and can...
Six dogs die in fire near Mulvane
According to Mulvane Fire Rescue, six dogs have died after a barn fire on Friday night.
KAKE TV
Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition
(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals and amazing items you can find when you go.
KAKE TV
New community mailboxes excite south Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After what residents said was months of waiting and asking, the United States Postal Service has installed two community mailboxes in a south Wichita neighborhood. There are two boxes on each side of Glenn Street near 29th Street. “It was awesome,” Alek Sigman said. “There's two...
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
KWCH.com
Veteran Wichita firefighter captain laid to rest
Family and friends say Bree Wallace will be in the hospital for at least four weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm and stroke on Wednesday. Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST. Large portions of Kansas are seeing...
kmuw.org
Small private school in Wichita gets big boost in helping serve its students
A small private school in Kansas got a huge surprise last month. Wichita's Urban Preparatory Academy won a half-a-million-dollar prize. The funds from the Yass foundation will be used for upgrades at the K-8 school, founded in 2014. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels starts her day at Urban Prep...
KWCH.com
WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A “Traffic Tip Tuesday” social media post from the Wichita Police Department continues to have many talking. The post was all about the proper way to make a left turn. Piggybacking off the WPD post, 12 News looked into crashes in the City of...
KAKE TV
Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
wichitabyeb.com
The 13th street Riverside Cafe, closed since 2021, will reopen this week
It’s been closed since June of 2021, but starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, Riverside Cafe will reopen at 739 W. 13th Street. It was almost a year and a half ago when an early morning fire damaged the restaurant, causing them to close for an extended amount of time. Since then, construction and renovations in and around the building have caused delays in the re-opening.
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Commission Notes: Final Plat for Deerfield Village Senior Housing Approved
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved the final plat for Deerfield Village, a senior affordable housing project to be located at the south end of the developed part of the Deerfield Estates West Phase subdivision on the southeast edge of McPherson. Developer Bill Caton of Auburn, Kansas...
