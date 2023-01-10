ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Bill’s Charcoal Grill Revisited

It’s time to revisit one of my favorite spots in town, Bill’s Charcoal Grill. The restaurant has sat at the corner of 29th and Arkansas for decades and is one of the few restaurants in town to get a flavorful char-grilled burger. Let’s give them their due.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?

The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Gladiator Arcade and Pizzeria

The latest family-friendly restaurant to open is Gladiator Arcade & Pizzeria, located at 1930 S. Oliver. The new eatery features a pizza buffet and an arcade complete with prizes. They opened at the beginning of 2023 and we stopped by roughly a week after their grand opening date. =================. 1930...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation

About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition

(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

New community mailboxes excite south Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After what residents said was months of waiting and asking, the United States Postal Service has installed two community mailboxes in a south Wichita neighborhood. There are two boxes on each side of Glenn Street near 29th Street. “It was awesome,” Alek Sigman said. “There's two...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Veteran Wichita firefighter captain laid to rest

Family and friends say Bree Wallace will be in the hospital for at least four weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm and stroke on Wednesday. Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST. Large portions of Kansas are seeing...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The 13th street Riverside Cafe, closed since 2021, will reopen this week

It’s been closed since June of 2021, but starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, Riverside Cafe will reopen at 739 W. 13th Street. It was almost a year and a half ago when an early morning fire damaged the restaurant, causing them to close for an extended amount of time. Since then, construction and renovations in and around the building have caused delays in the re-opening.
WICHITA, KS

