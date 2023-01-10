Read full article on original website
Man survives almost 24 hours in waters full of sharks and crocodiles by clinging to piece of wood
A man whose boat capsized in stormy seas off Australia's north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he survived for almost 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters by clinging to a piece of wood. The Queensland man was found floating in the Torres Strait 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from...
Humpback whale left with broken spine after vessel strike makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
A beloved humpback whale named Moon was left with a broken spine and completely unable to use her tail to propel her through the sea after being struck by a ship. But she's now on a mission of "tenacity & tragedy," having swum more than 3,000 miles from Canada to Hawaii in what experts believe is her "last journey" before she dies.
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
'Hangry' Great White Shark Filmed Feasting on Whale Carcass: 'Nom Nom'
Officials have warned beachgoers not to go near the area as whale carcasses can cause a shark feeding frenzy
Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago
Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
The American Counterpart to the Loch Ness Monster is an Enormous Serpent Said to Lurk in the Waters of this Famous Lake
It is said that the indigenous people who lived and hunted near Lake Champlain, the largest lake in the Adirondacks, warned French explorers of an enormous horned serpent that roamed the waters of the lake. The Abenakis who referred to it as Gitaskog cautioned the explorers against disturbing the waters and awakening the monster.
This Remote Island is the Only Place In Maine Where You’re Born With Dual Citizenship
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Make your way around Maine and you'll come across plenty of oddities. But one of the strangest stipulations in Vacationland exists on the remote island known as Machias Seal Island. About 10 miles off the coast of Cutler, Machias Seal Island is the only disputed territory remaining between the United States and Canada, which would presumably give someone born there a very interesting privilege.
British father drowns while snorkeling in Dominican Republic for New Year holiday
The father, locally identified as Ian Simpson, was swimming in choppy waters off the coast of Caleton de Bruno beach in the town of Cabrera when he failed to resurface on Thursday afternoon.
"Loch Ness" sea monsters in Alaska have been sighted since the 1940s
There have always been rumors and sightings of an Alaska lake monster. The very first sightings of an alleged lake monster began in the 1940s when pilots reported seeing very "large fish" in a lake in southwest Alaska called Lake Illiamna. The "fish monster" was reported to have a long, aluminum-colored body.
WATCH: Snorkelers Stunned as Massive Whale Shark Sneaks Up on Them
This crazy clip posted to Twitter shows a group of snorkelers who receive a massive—and we mean massive—surprise. A whale shark sneaks up on the group and surely gives them the scare of a lifetime. The clip depicts a group of tourists in the Bohol province of the...
Passengers Hit by Freak Waterfall as Cruise Ship Steers to Avoid Raft—Video
Cruise liner Harmony of the Seas experienced a surprise waterfall on Tuesday after dodging a suspected refugee raft.
Narooma's Montague Island Adventures loses a passenger overboard in heavy surf after rogue wave hits
Terrifying footage shows a passenger being swept overboard from a small tourist boat off the NSW south coast with the man fortunately drifting near enough to a bodyboarder to be rescued.
Massive, Soul-Eating Saltwater Crocodile Caught on Camera Swimming: WATCH
Few creatures carry a more intimidating face than saltwater crocodiles as this wild underwater footage shows. When it comes to the animal kingdom, few families are more iconic than crocodilians. Those of us living in America’s southeast are well-accustomed to our American alligators, though they remain misunderstood. Travel down to the southernmost areas of Florida, and you’ll find the only place on the planet where alligators co-exist with crocodiles in the wild, too.
Australian Couple Survive for 3 Days on Paddleboard After Wind Carried Them Out to Sea
An Australian couple spent three days stranded at sea aboard a paddleboard with no food or water after they were carried away from the shoreline. The pair were eventually rescued by a father-son fishing duo named Denis and Lorne Benussi. The latter told The Guardian that during a recreational fishing trip, he had heard screams coming from the ocean during a rainstorm on Monday evening off the coast of Curtis Island. Lorne said he saw a man and woman just treading water, and boated over to them.
Small town cancels New Year fireworks to avoid disturbing sleeping walrus named Thor
The Scarborough Borough Council went the extra mile this New Year to make sure they didn't cause any 'distress' to a walrus resting on the seaside town's shores. The town canceled the New Year's fireworks after the Artic walrus named Thor was seen in North Yorkshire on the afternoon of December 30. According to Sky News, Thor is believed to have stopped at the town to take a break during his journey up north. Last month, he was spotted on the Hampshire coastline and has also reportedly previously been seen as far away as Brittany in France.
Wild videos show rhinos charge at tourist safaris in India
These tourists’ trip to India came at an extra charge. Terrifying footage has captured rhinoceroses storming after safari tours in India, forcing drivers to frantically try to outrace them. In one clip filmed on Dec. 30, a one-horned rhino chasing is seen chasing after a group of tourists at Manas National Park in the Assam state. The massive mammal, which can run at a speed of up to 35 miles per hour, pursued the vehicle for about a mile. A second view of the chase shows that tourists were sitting and standing in the truck’s bed with little to protect them from the...
Massive waves bombard Drake Passage cruise ships in viral videos. What to know about Antarctica cruises
Viral videos showing rough seas in the infamous Drake Passage where cruise ships travel to Antarctica show a scene that is "very common," according to one travel expert.
Devastating Footage Shows Aftermath of Massive Aquarium Explosion in Berlin that Killed 1,500 Fish
Berlin's AquaDom was the largest freestanding aquarium in the world.
The Complete Guide To: The Dorset Coast
What's the big attraction?Bracing fresh air and beauty, laced with an intriguing geology and history. From rolling downs, vertiginous cliffs and weird rock formations to sparkling seas, long stretches of beach and hidden coves, Dorset's coast packs in wonderful variety and plenty of wow-factor highlights. On a clear day the panoramas are spectacular and even in less clement conditions there's a rugged grandeur here. Yet there is more – much more – to this long strip of shoreline than just good looks.The Dorset seashore forms a substantial part of an area recently named the Jurassic Coast. This was declared a...
