greenwichfreepress.com
Friends of Greenwich Library to Host Special Night of Cabaret-Style Performances
The Friends of Greenwich Library are pleased to host a special night of cabaret-style performances with How I Got to Broadway: An Evening of Songs and Stories from the Stage. The event will be held in the Library’s Berkley Theater on Monday, February 6 at 7:00pm. Registration is required,...
greenwichfreepress.com
Get Help with Summer Planning at SummerFare 2023
Looking for fun and engaging summer activities for your children? Or perhaps your teen is looking for an internship or summer job?. Check out the Greenwich High School PTA SummerFare on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 6:00 to 8:00pm in the GHS Student Center (snow date is Feb. 2).
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Couple makes Lead Gift toward Greenwich Hospital’s New Adolescent Behavioral Health Program
Greenwich Hospital has announced a lead gift toward its Adolescent Behavioral Health Outpatient Program from longtime Greenwich residents Richard and Ellen Richman. Designed to inspire others to donate to this important initiative, the Richmans will match any gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million. Greenwich Hospital, in partnership with the Greenwich...
greenwichfreepress.com
105 Unit, Five-Story 8-30g Proposed to Replace Two Historic Tudor Homes behind Greenwich Library
A new pre-application has been submitted for review by Greenwich Planning & Zoning Commission for an 8-30g affordable housing development behind Greenwich Library. The 105-unit development would replace two historic Tudor houses on adjoining parcels at 51 and 69 Dearfield Drive. On a combined basis, the property is approximately 4.7...
greenwichfreepress.com
Five Greenwich High School Seniors Named Scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023
Society for Science announced that Greenwich High School seniors Stephanie Chang, Isabella Gega, Ronit Gupta, Angie Fogarty, and Ambika Grover were included in the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Each of the five GHS scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and the school will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar.
greenwichfreepress.com
State Senator Fazio Appointed to Leadership Positions
Republican State Senator Ryan Fazio was sworn-in on Wednesday at the State Capitol to continue serving the residents of Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford. “I am very excited to have been appointed the Ranking Member (Leading Republican) on the Energy and Technology Committee as well as the Ranking Member on the Planning and Development Committee,” Fazio said in a press release. “I requested those leadership assignments from our caucus because I think the issues covered are especially important to our district and that I can help make a positive difference.”
greenwichfreepress.com
Town of Greenwich Agrees to Settlement over Lack of ADA Access to Byram Marina
Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced on Tuesday that the US Attorney’s Office had reached a settlement agreement with the Town of Greenwich to resolve allegations that a Greenwich marina was not operating in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (“ADA”).
greenwichfreepress.com
DPW Public Information Meeting Scheduled on Brothers Brook Drainage Area Project
Town of Greenwich Dept of Public Works will be hosting a public information meeting regarding the Brothers Brook drainage area on January 19 at 5:00pm. Following the impacts of Tropical Storm Ida, Department of Public Works reviewed several areas in Town for alternatives to reduce the impacts of future storms, which included studying the Brothers Brook drainage area.
greenwichfreepress.com
McCaughey: Grant for Board of Elections Should be Rejected by RTM
Next week, the Greenwich RTM is being asked to approve an unprecedented and dangerous intrusion into how elections are run in Greenwich. A private group—in this case a left-leaning one founded by former Obama campaign election strategists – wants to donate $500,000 to our Board of Elections for the 2024 election cycle. Next time it could be a far-right group, or even a Socialist group. It doesn’t matter. Tax money alone has always supported how elections are conducted, to ensure they are impartial. The grant should be rejected to avoid any appearance of partisan meddling.
