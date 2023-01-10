ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FanSided

Georgia football: Betting odds for starting quarterback in 2023

Georgia football will need a new starting quarterback in 2023, so who has the best chance of becoming the Dawgs’ next QB1?. When you have a position room full of four and five-star talent, trying to find the right starter can be more challenging than even getting them to commit to your school. It’s not a time to stroke egos or be concerned with hurting feelings, you have to pick the right guy for the job.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title

Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Kirby hints at future QB, Dawgs lose TE to portal, more

Even with the Georgia Bulldogs winning a second consecutive national championship, the news cycle doesn’t stop churning. Head football coach Kirby Smart dropped a hint at how he views the position of quarterback shaping up for the Dawgs in future years. It seems Kirby Smart is sold on the importance of mobility in a quarterback thanks to the work of Stetson Bennett.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships

Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

UGA Football National Championship Parade: Details for celebration in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. - After winning back-to-back college football national championships, the University of Georgia is ready to celebrate. UGA Football announced plans for a parade through Athens and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 14. The gates to Sanford Stadium will open at noon with the parade down...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game

The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Bulldogs receive police escort back to Athens as back-to-back champions

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs received a warm welcome back home after winning back-to-back national championships. The Bulldogs landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport around 5:30 p.m. and made their way to their team buses before heading back to Athens where they will await many excited fans and family members.
ATHENS, GA
Savannah Tribune

A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds

A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ's Katelyn Heck and husband Justin welcome twin boys!

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ's morning team has grown by two!. Katelyn Heck and her husband Justin welcomed twin boys Monday afternoon, just before the Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff National Championship!. Meet Jackson and Bennett!. Jackson arrived first, checking in at 5 pounds and 11 ounces. Bennett...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Wind Advisory, Tornado Watch for Athens and Surrounding Areas

Much of north Georgia is under a hazardous weather outlook. According to the National Weather Service, a severe line of storms is expected to move across Georgia this afternoon into this evening. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, isolated tornadoes, and frequent lightning. A wind advisory is in place until 11o’ clock tonight. Forecasters warn strong wind gusts of 30-40 miles per hour ahead of the line could bring down trees and powerlines before storms begin.
ATHENS, GA

