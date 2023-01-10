ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees

Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

NFL playoff upset picks for Wild Card Weekend

Strap in, the NFL Playoffs are here. There are six games for us to watch and bet on spanning from Saturday afternoon to Monday night. With the NFL postseason, comes chaos. You can all but guarantee the favorites won’t go undefeated. There will be upsets. So, which underdogs will...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Thompson announces top six schools

South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

2024 five-star SF Trentyn Flowers cuts list to five

the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list of suitors down to five options: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward out of Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy discussed his finalists as well as his timeframe on a decision with 247Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

BREAKING: USC transfer wide receiver C.J. Williams commits to Wisconsin

In one of the biggest recruiting wins in program history, Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell have landed USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams. A former Top 100 recruit, Williams chose the Trojans over Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, UCLA, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, LSU, Florida State, Penn State, Florida, and others when coming out of Mater Dei High School in California. Per 247sports, Williams was the nation's seventh ranked wide receiver in the class of 2022.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Scheduling Mistake

On Monday night, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit shared some information he received from Deion Sanders regarding Colorado's schedule for the 2023 season.  "He [Sanders] was on GameDay with us and he actually gave us some news ... breaking news, from Prime," Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. ...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Daily Digest | Good news for Goode?; Another one for One

There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest. Luke Goode is scheduled to meet with a doctor later this week and could soon start practice, Illinois coach Brad Underwood told local reporters on Monday. The sophomore sharpshooter has missed the first five games of the season for Illinois (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) due to a foot injury suffered during the team’s closed scrimmage against Kansas in October.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

UCLA Welcomes Transfers and Early Entrants

UCLA started winter quarter -- and that means transfers and early entrants are now enrolled. Among the committed transfers, only Bowling Green safety Jordan Anderson didn't enroll for winter. From what we know, he needs to complete another class at Bowling Green to graduate and will enroll at UCLA in summer. The transfers enrolled are RB Carson Steele, QB Collin Schlee, OL Spencer Holstege, TE Moliki Matavao, RB Anthony Adkins, LB Oluwafemi Oladejo, edge Jake Heimlicher, and kicker Blake Glessnler.
LOS ANGELES, CA
