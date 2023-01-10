Read full article on original website
Eater
Star Chef Johnny Spero Is Kicking Off a Reverie World Tour With Three East Bay Pop-Ups
Washington, D.C.-based chef Johnny Spero is, as they say, making lemonade out of lemons. In this case, the “lemon” is the early morning fire that ripped through his Michelin-starred Georgetown restaurant Reverie in August, forcing the fine dining destination to close its doors indefinitely while the space undergoes renovations. The “lemonade,” then, is a months-long world tour that will take the chef from California to Kyoto with stops in Maine and Seoul along the way. “We’re making the best of what was probably one of the worst moments of my life,” Spero says. “I feel like I have too much forward momentum to want to stop. I'm not good at slowing down.”
As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own
As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
Michelin Announces 14 New York Restaurants Up for Awards in 2023
The Michelin Guide is out with the first round of New York restaurants it's considering for awards this year. Fourteen restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Westchester were added on Wednesday to the organization’s New York guide, a running list of restaurants in contention for awards. It’s the first round of new additions since Michelin announced its stars and Bib Gourmand recipients last fall.
Baker Miller Is Now a Bagel Deli With a New Name in Lincoln Square
Bagels have been on the menu at Lincoln Square’s Baker Miller since veterans Dave and Megan Miller opened the bakery a decade ago. Their popularity soared so much that the Millers created a separate Miller Bagel Instagram handle in 2015 to reserve the name, just in case they decided to one day open a deli.
