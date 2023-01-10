Washington, D.C.-based chef Johnny Spero is, as they say, making lemonade out of lemons. In this case, the “lemon” is the early morning fire that ripped through his Michelin-starred Georgetown restaurant Reverie in August, forcing the fine dining destination to close its doors indefinitely while the space undergoes renovations. The “lemonade,” then, is a months-long world tour that will take the chef from California to Kyoto with stops in Maine and Seoul along the way. “We’re making the best of what was probably one of the worst moments of my life,” Spero says. “I feel like I have too much forward momentum to want to stop. I'm not good at slowing down.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO