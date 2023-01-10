Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
'I was shocked': A Minnesota Twin again, Carlos Correa couldn't believe Giants, Mets deals fell through
Carlos Correa's $200 million deal with the Twins came after agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets came apart.
WFMZ-TV Online
Twin Valleys' AJ Alexy is headed to the Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS, Pa. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout is headed to the Minnesota Twins via trade. AJ Alexy will be teammates with Carlos Correa in the Twin City. Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals back in December. He had spent the two seasons within the Texas Rangers organization before being let go.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins
The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Buxton moments after Correa news: 'And we back!'
Buxton also suggested that he knew Correa was returning to the Twins.
Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins
Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
EXPLAINER: Carlos Correa's free-agent saga ends with Twins
In an era dominated by WAR and OPS, Carlos Correa's free-agent destination was decided by MRIs
Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle
The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
NBC Sports
Report: Correa passes Twins physical, agrees to six-year deal
The Minnesota Twins ended up as winners of the seemingly never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes. The All-Star shortstop reportedly has passed his physical with the Twins and agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday morning. Minnesota has yet to make the deal official, but the team...
Correa saga winners, losers: Wild ride for Giants, Twins, Mets
Carlos Correa has shocked the baseball world one last time. The star shortstop reportedly agreed to sign a six-year contract worth $200 million with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, completing a nutty, one-of-a-kind free-agent carousel. That is, of course, pending results of a physical. Correa now has agreed to three...
NBC Sports
Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa
Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL.
