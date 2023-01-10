Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
When It Comes to Unloving Mothers, Men Suffer Differently
It is a commonly accepted belief that motherly love and affection are essential for the healthy development of a child. However, research suggests that a lack of maternal love and affection can have particularly negative effects on men. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social...
A New Theory Claims Men And Women See Household Chores Very Differently
Despite decades of economic gains, changes in cultural perceptions of parenting, and dads who are more involved than ever before, women continue to shoulder the vast majority of housework and childcare. According to a Morning Consult poll for The New York Times, 70% of women said they were fully or mostly responsible for housework during the lockdown. Sixty-six percent say the same regarding child care.
psychologytoday.com
Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety
Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...
studyfinds.org
When couples work from home, study finds husbands benefit more than wives
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The COVID-19 pandemic forced countless couples all over the world to work from home together. Now, researchers from The Ohio State University report that these recent remote experiences likely varied widely between men and women. According to two related assessments of working couples in China and South Korea, scientists found that husbands may benefit a bit more from remote work than their wives.
Sleep Key to Good Mental Health for Older Women
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Older women who don’t stick to a set sleep and wake schedule may be more likely to struggle with feelings of depression and anxiety — even if they get a normal amount of zzzs. What’s more, a postmenopausal woman who goes...
PsyPost
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
Opinion: Narcissist Manipulate Victims With Lies and Mind Games
There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse, you have been dealing with manipulative mind games for months, years, or decades.
PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
Couples therapists recommend these 10 questions to test whether your relationship is just rocky or fully toxic
Every relationship has some issues, but when those issues involve controlling or codependent behavior, it can be a massive red flag.
psychologytoday.com
A Grief That Never Ends: Chronic Sorrow
Chronic sorrow is a continuous grief response to non-death-related loss experiences which are reoccurring in nature. Living a cyclical experience of loss, uncertainty, and disequilibrium is exhausting and disorienting. People who experience chronic sorrow often benefit from the presence of people who can companion alongside them over a long duration...
Find Happiness In Being Alone
Being alone can be a great opportunity to focus on ourselves and our own personal growth, but it can also be a challenging and lonely experience. It's important to take care of ourselves and find ways to stay happy when we're by ourselves. Here are some tips for staying happy when you're alone:
studyfinds.org
Here’s why men often leave household chores for women to do, according to philosophers
CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — Are men really “blind” when it comes to doing household chores? Philosophers believe they may have an answer as to why many men seem to be oblivious to messes right in front of them — while women know it’s time to clean.
The Still Face Experiment Shows The Damage Done When Parents Stare At Their Phones
The still face experiment is disturbing. At first, a parent and baby play together, dad smiling and cooing, baby clapping her hands and laughing. Then, prompted by the researcher, the dad turns his face away from the stroller and when he turns back his face is completely expressionless. Baby tries to get dad to smile again, but he keeps up the flat affect, remaining neutral and unresponsive. Within a few minutes, the child dissolves, crying, squirming, and desperately trying to make a connection. On a second prompt, dad turns away again, and when he looks at baby again he’s his normal self, soothing the baby who quickly recovers. Baby forgets all and gets back to playtime as if nothing happened. Only the viewer is left shaken.
Are Hot Dogs Healthy? More Than You Think (But Still Not Healthy)
Hot dogs, the most dubious summer staple, may not be the carcinogenic tubes of pureed animal that many people assume them to be. Though low-cost hot dogs are by no means healthy, scientists say that the case against hot dogs is often overstated. Parents who take the time to check the label shouldn’t be worried about serving up frankfurters or wolfing them down themselves.
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse Criticized Online for Saying She Only Showers Once or Twice a Week
Another nurse found herself in hot water after sharing a little too much personal information on social media. Just don’t expect her to bathe in it. Alison McCarthy, 27, a Boston nurse, recently revealed on TikTok that she only showers once or twice a week to avoid getting her hair wet. The clip went viral, attracting all kinds of negative comments about how nurses should shower more.
Dear Abby: My childhood trauma haunts me to this day
DEAR ABBY: When I was 13, my 10-year-old cousin let a boy we did not know well into my house. Nobody else was there with us. He told her he wanted to “make out” with me, and he came upstairs. I confronted him and told him to leave. Later on, I told my mother about the incident, thinking I would be commended on my bravery. Shortly afterward, against my will, she insisted my aunt, a hairstylist, cut my long hair up to my chin. I sobbed during the entire ordeal. My hair had given me confidence about my looks, which I...
Do Dogs Know When You’re Crying? Yes, And They Want You To Feel Better
From Lassie to Balto, pop culture loves stories of a dog coming to a person’s rescue. Anecdotally, people experience their dogs coming to their aid every day, like when one of us found herself “trapped” by her children under a pile of pillows only to be “rescued” by her noble collie, Athos.
What's The Smartest Dog Breed? A New Study Just Figured It Out
When you decide to add a dog to the family, there are a ton of considerations to address before you choose the perfect pup — especially if you go for a purebred dog or visit a breed-specific rescue, but even if you hit the shelter for a mixed breed in need of a loving home. Does your family lead an active lifestyle, or are you more interested in spending time as a family at home? Do you have young kids? Do you have a yard, or are you a city-dwelling apartment denizen?
psychologytoday.com
Hope for Couples Coping with Shared Childhood Trauma
Trauma is more common than we'd want to believe1, affecting 50 to 60 percent of individuals over the course of a lifetime, according to the National Center for PTSD. Not everyone with trauma develops symptoms sufficient to meet diagnostic criteria for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). The lifetime rate of PTSD in the U.S. population averages 8 percent for women and 4 percent of men, which means that as the population grows, the total number of people in the US with PTSD is growing, from estimates of 12 million people a few years ago to nearly 20 million.
psychologytoday.com
When Children Give Up on Parents: Beyond the Breaking Point
BPD and NPD symptoms challenge the ability of parents to meet their children's needs. Parents who cannot fully meet their children's needs can stay close to their children by supporting efforts at getting needs met by others. Failure to support these efforts may push the child over the breaking point,...
Fatherly
41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0