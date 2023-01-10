Read full article on original website
Related
Dolphins coach: Thought we had 1st before delay flag on 4th-and-1
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after his team's loss to the Bills that he was told they had a first down before the critical delay of game penalty on 4th and 1 on their final possession.
Giants beat Vikings 31-24 in NFC Wild Card game
The New York Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in the NFC Wild Card Game.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Comments / 1