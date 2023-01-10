ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins

Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WFMZ-TV Online

Twin Valleys' AJ Alexy is headed to the Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, Pa. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout is headed to the Minnesota Twins via trade. AJ Alexy will be teammates with Carlos Correa in the Twin City. Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals back in December. He had spent the two seasons within the Texas Rangers organization before being let go.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins

The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins

Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa

Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KAAL-TV

Joe Burrow, Khris Middleton among two dozen athletes investing in northern Iowa farmland

(ABC 6 News) – Several top athletes are coming together to invest in farmland in northern Iowa. The athlete investment platform, Patricof Co., which helps athletes find investment opportunities, announced they have acquired a 104-acre farm in northern Iowa that specializes in corn and soybean production, and that around two dozen athletes have committed capital and are buying in.
IOWA STATE

