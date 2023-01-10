ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how to get your hands on Girl Scout Cookies this year

By Jared Weaver
 2 days ago

(WTAJ)– Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania have announced that their 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season has started and folks can get their hands on a new cookie flavor.

Cookie lovers can now get their hands on some Thin Mints, Tagalongs, or the new Raspberry Rally flavor that was announced back in August 2022 .

On Tuesday, girls will be taking orders from customers in-person or they can take orders via the Digital Cookie platform. When Feb. 27 rolls around, folks can get their favorite cookies, and the Raspberry Rally one, shipped to their door. On March 3, customers can go online to the Girl Scout’s website and find cookie booths in the area.

In order to help produce the girls’ online sales and their business skills the Raspberry Rally will only be purchasable via digital channels for direct shipment.

    Raspberry Rally
    Raspberry Rally packaging

CEO of Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania Patricia Burkart said by buying the cookies, you are helping to support the girls in any upcoming endeavors they have.

“The iconic Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls invaluable skills for a lifetime of leadership and success,” Burkart said. “When you purchase cookies from a Girl Scout, you are helping to fund her future adventures including troop activities and community service projects.”

According to the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania website, the largest entrepreneurial program for girls is the Girls Scouts one.

