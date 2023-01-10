ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRQE News 13

Best RC boat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some say those who love the water and everything about it should have been born with gills. For those that fall under this banner but can’t afford the typically high cost of water sports or don’t have a large body of water available to them, an RC boat is a great gift.
marlinmag.com

10 Years of Boat Buyers Guides

How the fish-boat world has evolved in the past 10 years! As individuals, we’ve weathered one of the most horrific storms in the world: a pandemic. We lost friends, spent time in hospitals, and suddenly got a new perspective on the value of life and leisure. Fishing, boats and boating became the refuge of millions of new boaters, and the demand for boats is still beyond the supply. And, for the past two years, boat sales have skyrocketed beyond the capacities of transportation, accessory, parts, materials, and boat-brand builders to meet the demand.
MICHIGAN STATE
boatingmag.com

X Shore Electric Boats Powers Up Partnership With USA Dealer Nautical Ventures

The groundbreaking marine innovations of Swedish boat builder X Shore Boats have also captured the attention and business of Florida-based Nautical Ventures Group. Nautical Ventures is no stranger to the electric boat world having had an electric boat and yacht toy division since 2016. Playing off their signature color, Nautical Ventures has coined the phrase, “Orange is the New Green.”
FLORIDA STATE
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
cruisefever.net

New Cruise Ship’s Pool Deck Will Be Right on the Water

As cruise lines continue to build new cruise ships with features we haven’t seen before, a new cruise line is putting a pool deck down on deck 1 that will open directly on the water. Storylines, a new cruise line that is promising to offer luxury residential condos that...
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
KENTUCKY STATE
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Robb Report

This Sprawling $12.2 Million Florida Mansion Has a 50-Foot Slip That Can Dock Your Day Boat

As if having waterfront views wasn’t enticing enough, one Miami mansion has its own private boat slip that’s prepped and ready for your favorite vessel. In the suburb of Aventura, this stunning home has just been hurled onto the Florida market for a cool $12.2 million. The palatial pad is one of 22 residences in the secluded, gated enclave known as Island Estates (you know, where DJ Khaled used to live). As such, a 50-foot boat slip is available at the community’s personal marina. Plus, the next owner will have access to all the amenities at Privé, the exclusive property next door: Everything from...
MIAMI, FL
torquenews.com

The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs

Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
Top Speed

This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883

The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.

