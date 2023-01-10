ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sizewell C security firm creates 100 jobs

A security firm said it had created up to 100 jobs at the Sizewell C nuclear power plant. The £20bn project on the Suffolk coast was backed by the government last year. French energy firm EDF has awarded a £4.3m interim security contract to G4S for the site.
BBC

UK investor reported losing £1m in FTX collapse

A UK investor told a fraud and cybercrime hotline they had been scammed out of £1m by failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request reveals. The unnamed individual was one of 13 in the UK who complained to Action Fraud about FTX during November. Eight were...
Observer

JPMorgan Claims It Was Tricked by Startup Founder Who Falsified Millions of Users

JPMorgan is suing a college financial aid startup it purchased in 2021 for $175 million, alleging the company’s executives falsified the majority of its supposed 4.25 million users. The lawsuit focuses on Frank, a platform which uses software to simplify student aid applications. It was launched in 2017 by...
BBC

UK Twitter employees in legal threat over redundancies

Twitter's treatment of employees facing redundancy is "unlawful, unfair and completely unacceptable", a legal letter seen by BBC News says. Sent on behalf of 43 employees, the letter, written by solicitors Winckworth Sherwood, accuses Twitter of failing to meet its legal obligations. In particular, it is claimed, the company failed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy