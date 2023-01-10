Read full article on original website
A betting company boss took a pay cut, but still collected $318 million – making her one of the world's best-paid executives
Denise Coates has earned almost £1.5 billion since 2016 from Bet365, which she founded and runs, The Guardian reported.
Observer
Right-Wing Social Media Site Parler’s Parent Company Reportedly Laid of 75 Percent of its Workforce
The parent company for Parler, an alt-right social media platform, has reportedly laid off a majority of its staff and executives in the last three months, according to the Verge. Three quarters of its employees have been laid off in recent months, including the chief technology, operations, and marketing officers,...
BBC
Sizewell C security firm creates 100 jobs
A security firm said it had created up to 100 jobs at the Sizewell C nuclear power plant. The £20bn project on the Suffolk coast was backed by the government last year. French energy firm EDF has awarded a £4.3m interim security contract to G4S for the site.
BBC
UK investor reported losing £1m in FTX collapse
A UK investor told a fraud and cybercrime hotline they had been scammed out of £1m by failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request reveals. The unnamed individual was one of 13 in the UK who complained to Action Fraud about FTX during November. Eight were...
Observer
JPMorgan Claims It Was Tricked by Startup Founder Who Falsified Millions of Users
JPMorgan is suing a college financial aid startup it purchased in 2021 for $175 million, alleging the company’s executives falsified the majority of its supposed 4.25 million users. The lawsuit focuses on Frank, a platform which uses software to simplify student aid applications. It was launched in 2017 by...
BBC
UK Twitter employees in legal threat over redundancies
Twitter's treatment of employees facing redundancy is "unlawful, unfair and completely unacceptable", a legal letter seen by BBC News says. Sent on behalf of 43 employees, the letter, written by solicitors Winckworth Sherwood, accuses Twitter of failing to meet its legal obligations. In particular, it is claimed, the company failed...
Amazon to shut down three warehouses in Britain
Amazon said it will shut down three warehouses in Britain this year. The move is expected to affect 1,200 workers, but the company said all the employees will be offered positions at other locations.
