ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Jefferson County Sheriff Regina Marinelli officially steps into new role

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUOuY_0k9r8opZ00

Jefferson County swears in new sheriff, first Democrat in nearly 100 years 01:06

Regina "Reggie" Marinelli officially took office as Jefferson County Sheriff on Tuesday. She was elected in November and is the first woman in the role and the first Democrat elected to the office in nearly 100 years.

She has spent the past 36 years working for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.  According to the National Sheriff's Association, women make up around 2% of the elected sheriffs in the United States, that's about 60 sheriffs in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Meet Jefferson County Sheriff Reggie Marinelli

Jefferson County has a new sheriff, one that is making history. Sheriff Reggie Marinelli was sworn in as the county's first female elected to the position. She is also the first Democrat in decades to hold the position. "It's interesting to say sheriff," said Marinelli. She ran a campaign urging a vote not for a woman, but for an experienced sheriff's office employee who has done most every job over 36 years. "I was very adamant that we don't bring gender into it. I wanted people to vote for me, because of my experience and my capabilities."One of her priorities will be...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Off-duty Aurora police officer arrested on suspicion of felony assault

Police in Aurora requested the assistance of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night. About 9:30 p.m. deputies helped investigate a physical altercation in the City of Aurora that involved an off-duty Aurora Police Officer. Deputies responded to the scene in the 15000 block of East Briarwood Circle in Aurora. Witnesses told deputies they observed a male punching a woman several times in the head and face. Deputies arrested Douglas Harroun, 32. He was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. He remains in custody on $25,000 bond on the felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult. The victim is a 49-year-old female who is physically disabled. She was rushed to the hospital with injuries. 
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Leaked report about Club Q shooting suspect to be discussed

A judge was set to consider Wednesday whether authorities should be punished after the media obtained documents showing detailed allegations about the suspect in the Colorado gay nightclub shooting previously plotting to be "the next mass killer" in an old case that was sealed at the time.Lawyers for Anderson Aldrich, who is charged with killing five people and wounding 17 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs in November, accuse the El Paso County Sheriff's Office of leaking documents in the old case to the media. They want a judge to hold the office in contempt and order it to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora City Council eyes rule changes after controversial police promotion

After learning that an Aurora police officer was recently promoted to detective, three years after he was found drunk and unresponsive at the wheel of a police car, a member of Aurora City Council's Public Safety Committee on Thursday promised to seek rule changes to prevent such promotions in the future."This is unfortunate that Nate Meier continues to hold a black eye over this department and continues to bring shame but the rules are the rules," said Danielle Jurinsky, Vice Chair of Aurora City Council Public Safety Committee. "So we will seek to change those rules."CBS News Colorado revealed Wednesday...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Jefferson County deputies search for bank robbery suspect in 2 robberies

Investigators in Jefferson County are searching for a bank robbery suspect that struck two banks before noon on Tuesday. The bank robberies occurred before noon in the 8400 block of West Bowles and 6700 block of Wadsworth. The single suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20s, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 with a thin, medium build. He was wearing a blue or gray zip-up jacket, white baseball hat, jeans and may be wearing glasses. The suspect vehicle is a white, 2-door pickup truck, possibly a utility vehicle with numbers on the side. Anyone with information is asked to call 303-271-0211 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 303-271-5612.  
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Adams County Victims Services talks about Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Wednesday is Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Human trafficking involves the use of force to obtain some type of labor, sometimes sexually. Anyone can be at risk. Those most at risk are people living at or below the poverty line, people of color, undocumented immigrants, members of the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said big events like the National Western Stock Show can be a huge risk. "These are situations you want to use your spidey senses because human trafficking isn't very obvious. It's not something you can usually just see," said Diana Daily with the Adams County Victim Services Unit.   Anyone who believes they may encounter a victim of human trafficking is asked to call law enforcement. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Neighbors fed up as population of wild turkeys booming in Douglas County

Douglas County grows new neighbors arrive every day, but in the Pinery it's taking a bit of an adjustment.  "They seem to think they rule the roost around here," said Ken Swierenga.  Swierenga has proudly lived in the area for 30 years. Rarely is his community divided like this. "Oh, I like them," Bud Thomason said."I consider them filthy," Veronica Bergeron said.  Swierenga and his neighbors aren't talking about people, but instead wild turkeys. Flocks of them roam their yards, pillage bird feeders, and slow traffic every day. "They'll strut across the street," Swierenga said. "They don't care."  While the occasional sighting...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Whistleblower: RTD train operators exposed to meth, fentanyl on daily basis

A whistleblower who doesn't want to be identified says RTD train operators are being exposed to methamphetamine and fentanyl use daily basis. "I can just tell they are fed up because they can't get any help," they said. "Upon reporting that they're told to air out their train and let them know if they can't continue"  Ronald G. Short with Amalgamated Transit Union 1001, the union that represents RTD operators, says ever since the police and RTD started cleaning up Union Station, drug users have moved to trains and busses, exposing operators to all kinds of different dangers. "There's been an existing...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

New charges filed against suspect in Club Q mass shooting

Prosecutors in El Paso County want to bring more charges against the suspected shooter in the Club Q mass shooting. The district attorney filed a motion to bring in additional charges against 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich in the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting that left five people dead in November. A total of 17 people were also wounded. The new charges include attempted murder, assault and carrying out a bias-motivated crime. Aldrich already faced more than 300 charges, and is expected to appear in court on Friday.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

COPSWalk fundraiser continues to support families of fallen officers by walking

Walking 25 miles is likely the easiest part of Deputy Dee Patterson's fundraising efforts. The hardest part is knowing that every year she does the COPSWalk, means officers continue to lose their lives in the line of duty.   "When I walked last year, I walked for Dave Baldwin and Sean Renfro, who were officers with our department that were my friends," Patterson said.  Patterson, who works as an investigator for the sheriff's office, has been in law enforcement for nearly 20 years. The COPSwalk is one way she can make sure the families of her fellow fallen officers are taken care of....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

"Extremely malnourished" horses, llama rescued near Deer Trail

Investigators responded to a complaint of animal cruelty and say they discovered several horses and a llama extremely malnourished. Owners of seven horses and a llama are being investigated for animal cruelty after Arapahoe deputies responded to a complaint about treatment and condition of animals at a property near Deer Trail on Tuesday. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, a search warrant was executed at the property in the 89000 block of E County Road 18. Investigators say the animals were found in poor condition. "The llama was thin and its hair matted to the point where its movement was hampered, and none of the animals had access to food or water," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. Colorado Humane Society, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Dumb Friends League also responded to the scene. The animals were immediately fed by rescuers, and the neglected horses were taken to the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown. Once all the animals are evaluated by a veterinarian and their exact condition is determined, the owners could face charges of animal cruelty.  
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
95K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy